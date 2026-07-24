Retired Army Command Sergeant Major John Wayne Troxell to speak in Wenatchee at 9th Annual Serving Those Who Served Conference
Retired Army Command Sergeant Major John Wayne Troxell to speak in Wenatchee at 9th Annual Serving Those Who Served Conference
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Former key military advisor will give keynote presentation at Veterans-focused conference
July 23, 2026 - The Washington Department of Veterans Affairs (WDVA) today announced that Former Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman (SEAC) of the Joint Chiefs of Staff John Wayne Troxell will give the keynote address at the 2026 Serving Those Who Served conference. The annual conference, which provides free resources and workshops to support Veterans and their families, will be held from August 19-20 at the Wenatchee Convention Center.
“The Serving Those Who Served conference is one of our state’s most important gatherings of advocates dedicated to improving the lives of Veterans and their families. This year, we are honored to welcome retired Command Sergeant Major John Wayne Troxell as our keynote speaker,” said WDVA Director David Puente Jr. “His distinguished service and deep understanding of the needs of our military community will provide invaluable insights. I look forward to the thoughtful dialogue, shared expertise, and strengthened partnerships his presence will inspire.”
After nearly 38 years of service in the Army, Troxell now works as a consultant and strategic advisor for clients throughout the world. His work is centered on supporting service members, veterans, their families, and issues affecting the nation.
"I am excited to support this event that gives veteran service providers an opportunity to come together to share best practices, develop solutions to solve common issues, and build a synergistic collective purpose to achieve the bottom line: saving and transforming lives," said Troxell.
The WDVA produces the Serving Those Who Served conference in partnership with the Washington State Arts Commission (ArtsWA) and the Employment Security Department (ESD).
“Serving Those Who Served draws strength from many partners to support one of our most vulnerable populations,” said ArtsWA Executive Director Rebekah Percival, who was appointed by Governor Ferguson earlier this month. “Anyone who attends this conference – and everyone should – will learn how creative therapies form a key pillar of this support.”
“We’re a proud partner in this important event because we know veterans and their families have lots to offer in the workforce and beyond,” Employment Security Department Cami Feek said. “Serving Those Who Served connects the organizations that support veterans with resources and expertise so that these organizations can continue to meet the needs of veterans and their support system.”
About the Serving Those Who Served conference
- Event name: Serving Those Who Served
- Event theme: Save and Transform Lives
- Event dates: Wednesday, August 19 & Thursday, August 20, 2026
- Event location: Wenatchee Convention Center, 121 N Wenatchee Ave, Wenatchee, Washington 98801
Serving Those Who Served is a two-day, Veterans resource providers’ conference connecting professionals from a variety of state agencies and community partners from across the state. The conference will include breakout sessions such as Stories from Behind the Uniform, The Art of Care: An artREMEDY Experience, Veteran Employment Trends, Tribal Veteran Engagement, VA Benefits Overview and Better Serving Those Who Have Served.
The event is produced in partnership between the Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs (WDVA), the Employment Security Department (ESD), and the Washington State Arts Commission (ArtsWA). To learn more about this conference and/or how you can get involved, please email vtsc@dva.wa.gov.
About John Wayne Troxell
Retired Army Command Sergeant Major John Wayne Troxell served as the Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman (SEAC) of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and the senior noncommissioned officer in the U.S. Armed Forces, from Dec. 11, 2015, until his retirement on Dec. 13, 2019. In this role, he served as the principal military advisor to the Chairman and the Secretary of Defense on all matters involving joint and combined total force integration, utilization, health of the force and joint development for enlisted personnel.
SEAC Troxell has served in the Army over 30 years in numerous units throughout his career. His five combat tours of duty include making the combat parachute jump and service in Operation Just Cause in Panama, Operation Desert Shield/Storm, two tours in Operation Iraqi Freedom, and Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan.
About the Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs:
The Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs helps connect veterans and their family members to the benefits and services they earned through their military service.
WDVA offers long-term and rehabilitative care in its four State Veteran Homes (the Washington Soldiers Home, the Washington Veterans Home, the Spokane Veterans Home, and the Walla Walla Veterans Home) for veterans, spouses of residents, widows of eligible veterans, and Gold Star Parents.
The Veterans Services and Counseling and Wellness Divisions provide claims assistance as well as counseling services for veterans and their family members. And our State Veterans Cemetery honors veterans in their final resting place.
About the Washington State Arts Commission:
ArtsWA is the Washington State Arts Commission, a state government agency established in 1961. ArtsWA works to be a catalyst for the arts, advancing the role of the arts in the lives of individuals and communities throughout the state. Programs include Art in Public Places, Arts in Education, Grants to Organizations, Wellness, Arts, and the Military, and other special projects. For more information visit arts.wa.gov.
About the Employment Security Department:
Employment Security manages two programs aimed at helping workers during transitions in their lives: Unemployment Insurance and Paid Family & Medical Leave. To learn more, visit Employment Security’s unemployment benefits page and the Paid Leave website.
The agency also is a major partner in Washington’s workforce development system, WorkSource. WorkSource provides priority service to veterans transitioning to civilian life. Learn more about how Employment Security helps match those looking for work with employers seeking qualified workers at WorkSourceWA.com.
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