Retired Army Command Sergeant Major John Wayne Troxell to speak in Wenatchee at 9th Annual Serving Those Who Served Conference 

Former key military advisor will give keynote presentation at Veterans-focused conference July 23, 2026 - The Washington Department of Veterans Affairs (WDVA) today announced that Former Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman (SEAC) of the Joint Chiefs of Staff John Wayne Troxell will give the keynote address at the 2026 Serving Those Who Served conference. The annual conference, which provides free resources and workshops to support Veterans and their families, will be held from August 19-20 at the Wenatchee Convention Center. “The Serving Those Who Served conference is one of our state’s most important gatherings of advocates dedicated to improving the lives of Veterans and their families. This year, we are honored to welcome retired Command Sergeant Major John Wayne Troxell as our keynote speaker,” said WDVA Director David Puente Jr. “His distinguished service and deep understanding of the needs of our military community will provide invaluable insights. I look forward to the thoughtful dialogue, shared expertise, and strengthened partnerships his presence will inspire.” After nearly 38 years of service in the Army, Troxell now works as a consultant and strategic advisor for clients throughout the world. His work is centered on supporting service members, veterans, their families, and issues affecting the nation. "I am excited to support this event that gives veteran service providers an opportunity to come together to share best practices, develop solutions to solve common issues, and build a synergistic collective purpose to achieve the bottom line: saving and transforming lives," said Troxell. The WDVA produces the Serving Those Who Served conference in partnership with the Washington State Arts Commission (ArtsWA) and the Employment Security Department (ESD). “Serving Those Who Served draws strength from many partners to support one of our most vulnerable populations,” said ArtsWA Executive Director Rebekah Percival, who was appointed by Governor Ferguson earlier this month. “Anyone who attends this conference – and everyone should – will learn how creative therapies form a key pillar of this support.” “We’re a proud partner in this important event because we know veterans and their families have lots to offer in the workforce and beyond,” Employment Security Department Cami Feek said. “Serving Those Who Served connects the organizations that support veterans with resources and expertise so that these organizations can continue to meet the needs of veterans and their support system.”