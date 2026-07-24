YesVets event celebrates employers, military and veterans

Washington celebrated National Hire-a-Vet Day with a successful job and resource fair at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma on July 15.

The National Hire-a-Vet Day Job & Resource Fair, hosted annually by the YesVets hiring program, is free and open to active duty, veterans, spouses and family members in all branches of the military. Participating employers are YesVets members – those recognized for hiring veterans.

“It does really fill my cup when I get to hear about a veteran, not just finding a job, but finding a career,” Employment Security Department Commissioner Cami Feek said. “Being able to support whole families, communities and the economic success of our state – it’s why I'm here today.

“It's to give thanks to all the employers and job seekers and their families … Employment Security Department’s role in the YesVets program is something that we are so proud of.”

Making a difference in the lives of veterans

Before this year’s event began, employer representatives joined event organizers for an opening award ceremony to recognize the winners of the 2025 Hire-A-Vet Employer of the Year Award. Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs (WDVA) Chief Financial Officer Terry Westhoff, Washington State Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) Workforce Readiness Director John Glynn and Feek gave opening remarks.

Westhoff shared, “YesVets includes 2,651 employers and has helped hire nearly 10,000 veterans. That’s amazing. When you consider family members, that’s tens of thousands of lives we’ve changed. [These numbers are] proof of what happens when employers step up and say ‘Yes.’”

SHRM’s John Glynn said to employers in the room, “Thank you from the bottom of my heart. Our 16 SHRM chapters in the state are trying to do everything they can to support YesVets.”

Honoring YesVets employers during annual awards

Following her remarks, Feek gave a reminder about how YesVets employers become eligible for the Employer of the Year Awards and presented 3 Washington employers with the award. Feek honored Cox Fleet, Gary Merlino Construction and Navazon Inc. for their exemplary work hiring, retaining and promoting veterans. Representatives from local and national veteran organizations select award winners. Learn more about the Hire-A-Vet Employer of the Year Award on YesVets.org..

“I am a military spouse of 29 years, have been doing this job for 31 years and have been with Cox for 4 years,” she said. “I am honored to receive this award. I do this job to serve. My husband spent 21 years in, so it is my way to pay back. I tell people I don’t work because I enjoy what I do so much. Thank you so much.”

The Medium Employer of the Year Award went to Gary Merlino Construction.

“Hiring veterans is not only a sound business decision, it is also the right thing to do for those who have given so much in service to our country," said Gary Merlino Construction’s Human Resource Manager Jim Wilde. “Veterans understand the importance of working together toward a shared mission. They communicate clearly, respect roles and support their colleagues. We are grateful for this recognition and remain committed to supporting, hiring and honoring veterans within our organization and throughout our community.”

Navazon Inc. was honored with the Small Employer of the Year Award and could not attend the event.

Hiring and resource fair

More than 100 employers and service organizations met with 416 veterans and military spouses at the event. Employers interviewed attendees for dozens of open public and private sector jobs. WorkSource staff offered free help with resume writing and interview preparation. Veteran-owned food trucks were on site to sell lunch to participants and attendees.

Find more photos in ESD’s Flickr event album and WDVA’s Flickr event album. View a recording of the event on WDVA’s YouTube channel.

The YesVets program receives support and funding from the U.S. Department of Labor. Read more about USDOL grants. Employers can learn about how to join the program at YesVets.org.