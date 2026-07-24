Mestalla Stadium, Valencia CF’s home since it opened in 1923 and currently the oldest stadium in the top tier of Spanish football. Ferran Torres was born in Foios, a town in València's traditional orchard region known as the Mediterranean pantry for its fertile farmland and agricultural heritage, located just a few miles from the city. More than 2,000 years of history coexist in València's Historic Centre, from the Roman layout and the Andalusi legacy to the splendor of the Gothic.

Ferran Torres, scorer of the winning goal against Argentina, was born in València’s orchard region and developed at the Valencia Club de Fútbol Academy.

VALENCIA, SPAIN, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spain's victory at the 2026 FIFA World Cup has placed the country— and València —in the global spotlight.Spain became world champions for the second time in their history after defeating Argentina 1-0 in the FIFA World Cup Final on July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Torres scored the decisive goal in the 106th minute of extra time, becoming one of the defining figures in one of the most memorable moments in recent Spanish sporting history.The story behind Spain's winning goal begins in València. Ferran Torres was born in Foios, a town in València's traditional orchard region known as the Mediterranean pantry for its fertile farmland and agricultural heritage, located just a few miles from the city. He joined the Valencia CF Academy at age seven and progressed through every level of the club's youth system before reaching the first team.Between 2017 and 2020, Torres played three seasons for Valencia CF and was part of the squad that won the Copa del Rey in 2019.Ferran Torres' journey reflects València's deep-rooted football culture and long tradition of developing Spanish talent. His World Cup-winning goal also offers visitors an opportunity to discover the places where Spain's newest sporting hero began his career.Mestalla: An Essential Experience for International Football FansOne of those places is the Camp de Mestalla, Valencia CF’s home since it opened in 1923 and currently the oldest stadium in the top tier of Spanish football.Located within the city, Mestalla is renowned for the proximity of its stands to the pitch, its distinctive steep design and the intense atmosphere created by its supporters. For more than a century, it has hosted historic Valencia CF matches, international fixtures and major competitions.The 2026-27 season marks Valencia CF's final full season at Mestalla before the club's planned move to Nou Mestalla in summer 2027. The new stadium is expected to be one of the host venues for the 2030 FIFA World Cup.The coming season represents a unique opportunity for football fans from the United States and around the world to experience one of Europe's most historic football stadiums before the end of an era.The “ Mestalla Forever Tour ” takes visitors behind the scenes of the stadium, including the dressing rooms, players’ tunnel, press room and pitchside areas. The experience brings more than one hundred years of history to life and reveals the setting where Ferran Torres took his first steps in professional football.Visitors can also attend a LaLiga match and experience from the stands the distinctive atmosphere of Mestalla, one of the most intense and recognizable stadiums in Spanish football. With both Valencia CF and Levante UD competing in LaLiga, visitors can often experience top-flight Spanish football throughout the season.Much More than FootballFerran Torres' connection with València also provides an opportunity to combine sports tourism with the discovery of a Mediterranean city known for its history, gastronomy, contemporary architecture and natural beauty.From historic Mestalla Stadium, visitors can easily explore València's vibrant city center, walk through the Turia Gardens or visit the iconic City of Arts and Sciences. The experience can be completed with an excursion to the city's surrounding huerta—the fertile market garden region where Ferran Torres was born—and nearby Albufera Natural Park, the birthplace of authentic Valencian paella.With Mediterranean beaches, renowned cuisine and one of Spain's most passionate football cultures, València offers visitors the opportunity to experience the city that helped shape one of the defining moments of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.Spain's World Cup victory has placed València in the global spotlight. For North American travelers, the coming season offers a timely opportunity to discover the roots of the championship's decisive goal scorer while experiencing historic Mestalla during its final full season before Valencia CF's planned move in 2027.To learn more and start planning a visit, explore València’s football, cultural and culinary experiences at www.visitvalencia.com ###Tourist informationVisit ValènciaU.S. Media Relations contact:Ivie Parkerivie@ivieparker.com

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