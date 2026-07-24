CBO: Over 10 Percent of U.S. Population Will Be Uninsured Due to the Republican Big, Ugly Betrayal Law

07.23.26

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Today, U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley (D-OR), Ranking Member of the Senate Budget Committee, released the below statement after the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office (CBO) released a report showing that the number of uninsured Americans climbs to 37.4 million in 2036, or 10.4% of the population “largely because of provisions of the 2025 [Republican] reconciliation act.”

The increased number of uninsured Americans include the 15 million people who won’t have health insurance coverage thanks to the health care cuts Republicans made in the Big, Ugly Betrayal Law that kicked Americans off their health insurance in order to fund tax breaks for billionaires, and the Republicans’ decision to raise premiums for enrollees in the Affordable Care Act (ACA) marketplace.

“The reconciliation bill Republicans passed last summer is a betrayal to the families who depended on this Congress to fight for them. Instead of looking out for working Americans and making investments in health care, Republicans took control of Congress and rushed to slash health care coverage to ensure their billionaire friends could pay less in taxes,” said Ranking Member Jeff Merkley. “Republicans have made it clear that their priorities are only about helping the powerful on the backs of the people who need help the most. Its families lose, and billionaires win.

“That’s why Democrats are laser focused on building an economy that helps Americans thrive while ensuring the rich and powerful pay their fair share.”

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