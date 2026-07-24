Rent a Car in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah & Ajman for AED 500/Month

DUBAI, إمارة دبيّ, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- It's never been easier to rent a car in the UAE at a low monthly rate. If you are searching for a long-term car rental in Dubai for AED 500 per month, suitable for those who live, work, go to school or run businesses in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah or Ajman and require reliable transport without the burden of owning a car. This package suits everyone as it differs from the conventional rental package. It allows customers to rent a car without a deposit and save some money to enjoy a personal car.The Monthly Rental Rate Starting From AED 500You can enjoy a new car for just AED 500 per month with a special offer of an up-front payment plan. This package will serve as an economical solution to purchasing a car or paying high rental fees per month for a car to travel, work, family or business trips.The offer is available throughout Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Ajman, providing customers with more flexibility in living and working.Rent a Car with No DepositThe greatest benefit of this offer is that there's no security deposit. Many rental agencies require that the renter provide a blockage or deposit that is refundable before getting the car. This package offers the possibility of leasing your desired car without having to pay an advance security deposit, which will make managing finances easier.This is particularly useful to expats, employees, freelancers and long-term residents who are searching for cheap car rentals.Insurance OptionsAll rentals come with options for insurance policies that will allow customers to choose the amount of coverage they need.Insurance TypeCostBasic InsuranceAED 200Full Insurance (No Liability)AED 200The Basic Insurance is the standard level of cover offered to customers for rentals, while the Full Insurance option covers customer liability for incidents covered by the policy, providing complete peace of mind while the car is being rented.Affordable Maintenance PackageThere are times when you need to maintain your vehicle, but this offer makes it easy.ServicePriceVehicle MaintenanceAED 200Regular maintenance allows you to enjoy your car rental without any unexpected issues, as it will be in good working order for the duration of the rental.Free Delivery and Free Car PickupTo make the rental process even easier, the customers are given:Free vehicle deliveryFree pick-up of the car at the end of the rentalEasy service all around Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and AjmanHassle-free booking processYou don't have to go to a rental office. The car will be available at your desired location and returned at the end of your rental period without extra charges.Why this Monthly Rental offer?This package suits customers who are looking for a package that is affordable and convenient. You can have a comfortable lease or rental rather than a lump sum of monthly payments or buy a car.The offer includes:Monthly rental starting from AED 500.No Security Deposit is required.Basic Insurance – AED 200.Full Insurance (No Liability) – AED 200.Maintenance package – AED 200.Free vehicle delivery.Free vehicle pickup.The product is available in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Ajman.This plan will benefit you if you need to travel from your home to work or for business meetings, family vacations or daily travel.Exclusive 5-Year Upfront Payment OfferThis promotion's big draw is the 5-year upfront payment plan. Customers opting for the long-term service can secure the lower price offered in the contract and not face any increase in the rental cost later, while getting a guaranteed and stable car.This makes it an excellent solution for individuals and businesses looking for long-term transportation with fixed costs.Basic Terms & Conditions for Availing OfferThis rental offer is offered with the following terms in mind:The promotional rate is offered for the payment of 5 years in advance.The offer is dependent on the availability of vehicles.For residents, a UAE driving license is needed and for non-residents, an international driving license is required.Customer ID should be provided before the delivery of vehicles.Basic Insurance or Full Insurance is applicable based on the plan chosen.Where applicable, the maintenance package will be charged separately.Free delivery and free pickup are available in supported areas.All traffic fines, Salik, fuel costs, parking fines and any other fines imposed by the government will be the responsibility of the customer.Vehicles are to be returned in accordance with the rental agreement and in reasonable condition, with normal wear and tear.Other conditions may apply depending on the vehicle type and rental contract.This AED 500 monthly car rental package, which includes free delivery and pickup, maintenance, insurance and no deposit, is one of the most budget-friendly car rental plans to travel around Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Ajman. The 5-year up-front payment option is an even better choice for those looking to save as much money as possible and make the system as convenient as possible.

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