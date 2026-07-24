VANAA Launches VANAA ONE, an AI-Augmented - Human Led Insurance Credentialing and Provider Enrollment Platform

VANAA ONE AI-augmented platform for insurance credentialing, provider enrollment, and revenue cycle management.

VANAA launches VANAA ONE, an AI-augmented platform that streamlines insurance credentialing, provider enrollment, and revenue cycle management.

Healthcare providers deserve faster reimbursements, fewer denials, and less administrative burden. VANAA ONE helps make that possible with AI-augmented, human-led workflows.” — AJay Dhillon, CEO, VANAA RCM

SAN RAMON, CA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- VANAA, a healthcare technology and data services company, today announced the launch of its proprietary AI-augmented, Human-Led Enterprise Suite: VANAA ONE. The tools are modular and partitioned into a Provider Data Management platform that manages Insurance Credentialing, Provider Enrollments and RCM services components that enable efficiencies and ensure the highest possible reimbursement velocity and compliance.Together they combine machine learning with enterprise-grade automation to strengthen Provider Intake and Provider Data Management, ensuring first time right enrollment applications submitted in less than 24 hours. The platform includes enablement tools for every stage of the revenue cycle, from live eligibility through to coding, rejection, denial management and payment posting, all on a foundation of strict data governance and HIPAA-first security. It is built to deliver up to 30% higher reimbursement and clean claim rates above 95% for anyone who uses VANAA services, targeting all points of failure by scoring claims before submission, predicting and preventing denials, and surfacing recovery opportunities in real time.An AI-Augmented RCM Tool SuiteThe VANAA RCM platform is delivered as a connected suite of purpose-built tools. The Analyzer and Eligibility and Benefits Verification tools are available today, with the remaining tools rolling out across the platform. The Analyzer brings clarity around each claim in your data set to increase reimbursement velocity. Eligibility and Benefits Verification runs live eligibility checks and insurance validation at the point of intake, cutting front-end errors that drive downstream rejections and denials. Going live soon are the Coding Agent, the Rejections and Denials Agent, and the Payment Posting Agent, applying AI-assisted coding, denial prevention and recovery, and automated posting with validations.Provider Data Management and Insurance CredentialingVANAA's proprietary, high-security Provider Data Management system governs the core data that drives every Credentialing and Enrollment workflow, including NPI, taxonomy, licenses, affiliations, and network participation. V-Cred supports Insurance credentialing, Privileging workflows, Provider Enrollments, and expirable management, with applications submitted for Medicare and Advantage Plans, Medicaid and Managed Care Plans, and Traditional and Commercial payers. It handles synchronization across NPI, CAQH and other payer directories, and supports accreditation compliance for authorities such as TJC, CIHQ, HFAP, DNV, ACHC and CARF. V-Cred is typically made live for client specific workflows in under 2 weeks.Security and Compliance, Built InSecurity and compliance are embedded in the platform rather than layered on afterward. VANAA operates within full HIPAA compliance across the Privacy, Security, and Breach Notification Rules. Its control environment is SOC 2-aligned and mapped to the AICPA Trust Services Criteria, and its information security program is aligned to ISO 27001 ISMS principles, with encryption of PHI at rest and in transit, multi-factor authentication, role-based access, and continuous monitoring.White-Glove ImplementationThe services implementation methodology is designed to go live in as little as 24 hours, with a stable state reached in about two weeks. Engagements run on 30-day rolling contracts with 45-day notice and no long-term lock-in, and clients work with live, AI-enabled digital HQs for eligibility support and real-time issue resolution."Healthcare organizations are drowning in multi-payer, multi location, credentialing and enrollments, EBV checks, prior authorizations, denial management, and payment posting complexities," said Ajay Dhillon, CEO of VANAA."Our AI-augmented, Human-Led platform changes that. We are reimagining the entire revenue cycle so providers get more revenue, faster, fewer denials, and the time to focus on patient care instead of billing chaos. And because a provider cannot bill until they are credentialed and enrolled, provider data management is the strong foundation the whole revenue cycle stands on."AvailabilityVANAA ONE is available now for new and existing clients, with the full RCM tool suite rolling out on a phased schedule. Whether you are a startup or an established organization, VANAA ensures clarity, accuracy and speed across all Credentialing and RCM tasks.About VANAAVANAA is a healthcare technology and data services company specializing in Provider Data Management, Insurance Credentialing and Provider Enrollments, and AI-augmented billing automation for healthcare organizations of all sizes. Revenue Cycle Management Services are delivered by combining proprietary AI-enabled software with proven processes and white-glove implementation, VANAA delivers revenue growth, operational efficiency, and reduced compliance risk.Certifications and compliance posture: HIPAA Compliant, SOC 2-aligned, ISO 27001 ISMS-aligned.

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