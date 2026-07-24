Influential Women Highlights Ines Voellinger: Founder And CEO Of IV.ai Solutions Advancing AI In Healthcare

CHATTANOOGA, TN, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AI Healthcare Leader Combines Safety-Critical Engineering Expertise, Clinical Education, and Preventive Health Advocacy to Expand Access to Responsible TechnologyChattanooga, Tennessee – Ines Voellinger is a pioneering artificial intelligence leader working at the intersection of two industries that rarely overlap: safety-critical automotive engineering and clinician-focused healthcare innovation. With nearly 17 years of experience in the global automotive sector and a growing presence in healthcare AI, Ines brings a rare combination of operational discipline, technological expertise, and human-centered problem-solving to the future of medicine.As the Founder and CEO of IV.ai Solutions, established in late 2024, Ines is dedicated to helping healthcare professionals understand, evaluate, and implement artificial intelligence tools that genuinely improve patient care without adding unnecessary complexity to already demanding clinical environments. Her mission is focused on creating a more preventive, accessible, and equitable healthcare system—beginning with rural communities where healthcare resources and access remain limited.Ines’ career has been defined by building systems that last. During her nearly two decades in the automotive industry, she developed programs from the ground up, including a product compliance program and a purchasing training academy. She later led AI strategy and digital transformation initiatives across the North American region, overseeing the deployment of enterprise AI solutions designed to improve business operations and decision-making.Working in safety-critical and highly regulated environments shaped the standards that continue to guide her today. Throughout her career, Ines has maintained a firm belief that there is always a right way to accomplish something, even when shortcuts appear easier. She has never been willing to compromise integrity for advancement and believes that maintaining trust is more valuable than any title or professional achievement.Today, she applies that same mindset to healthcare technology. Through IV.ai Solutions, Ines works directly with physicians, therapists, and mental health providers to identify AI tools that align with their workflows, support their patients, and create measurable value. Rather than focusing on technology for technology’s sake, she prioritizes practical applications that improve outcomes while preserving the essential relationship between healthcare providers and patients.Her work is especially focused on addressing health disparities in rural and underserved communities. Ines believes that access to advanced healthcare technology should not be limited by geography or socioeconomic status. By helping providers understand and adopt AI responsibly, she hopes to expand access to tools that can support earlier intervention, prevention, and better health outcomes.As a healthcare futurist and keynote speaker, Ines helps clinicians and healthcare organizations prepare for the future of medicine by understanding emerging technologies before they become mainstream. Her goal is to ensure that innovations such as artificial intelligence, digital health platforms, and wearable technology are introduced in ways that strengthen—not replace—the human connection at the center of healthcare.Ines serves as CME faculty with the Missouri Association of Osteopathic Physicians and Surgeons, the Tennessee Osteopathic Medical Association, and VOCCME, where her educational programs meet AOA and ACCME standards. Through these platforms, she teaches healthcare professionals about the evolving role of technology in medicine and prepares them to thoughtfully incorporate new tools into practice.She has also contributed to conversations surrounding digital health innovation through support of workshops for Reuters Digital Health. In April 2026, Ines participated in DMEA in Berlin, one of Europe’s largest digital health events, where she began developing partnerships to connect European health technology innovators with healthcare providers in the United States.Her commitment to international collaboration is personal as well as professional. A native German speaker, Ines’ journey began in Europe, where she worked in tourism across Spain and other parts of the continent before moving to the United States in 2007. Today, IV.ai Solutions operates in both the United States and Germany, reflecting her vision of creating global connections around responsible healthcare innovation.Ines’ interest in healthcare transformation became even stronger through her own experiences navigating the healthcare system as a patient. Seeing where care delivery could improve gave her a deeper understanding of the challenges facing both providers and patients and ultimately inspired her focus on healthcare AI.Her formal education reflects her multidisciplinary approach. Ines completed Stanford University’s AI in Healthcare program and the Digital Transformation in Healthcare course, while also studying integrative and preventive health. She was selected for the Harvard Emerging Leader Program, earning recognition as one of only 30 participants chosen from a workforce of more than 10,000.Additionally, Ines is a founding member of the AI TechX Consortium of Tennessee at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. The consortium brings together leaders from academia, government, industry, startups, and healthcare with the shared goal of positioning Tennessee as a national leader in applied artificial intelligence.Ines attributes her success to empathy, integrity, and the energy she brings to every challenge. Earlier in her career, she was often told that empathy was a weakness. However, she eventually recognized that her ability to understand people, connect ideas, and consider different perspectives was actually one of her greatest strengths.That empathy has shaped her approach across every industry she has worked in. Ines believes the best solutions are not created in isolation—they come from understanding the people affected by the problem and developing approaches that are both practical and meaningful.Integrity has remained another cornerstone of her professional philosophy. Her experience in regulated industries taught her the importance of accountability and doing things correctly, even when it requires additional time or effort. For Ines, maintaining trust is never negotiable.She also credits energy and passion as driving forces behind her work. When she becomes inspired by an idea, she transforms that excitement into a vision that encourages others to participate. She thrives alongside people who are curious, willing to experiment, and motivated to build solutions that create lasting impact.The career advice that shaped Ines most deeply came from an unexpected source. At age twenty-seven, a physician who had treated her encouraged her to study medicine. Although the advice stayed with her, she initially convinced herself that she was too old to pursue a different path.Years later, when she felt called to challenge herself and explore healthcare more deeply, she began studying medicine independently. What first appeared to be a detour became a direct connection to the work she leads today.That experience taught Ines to trust her instincts and believe in her own vision. She believes that opportunities do not always appear in predictable ways, and that listening to personal intuition can reveal unexpected paths forward.For young women entering technology and innovation fields, Ines’ advice is simple: believe in yourself, take action, and stop doubting your abilities.After spending 17 years in the male-dominated automotive industry, she understands the challenges women continue to face in technical fields. However, she believes the qualities women often bring—including collaboration, connection, and the ability to see broader systems—are significant strengths.Ines strongly believes in the power of women supporting women. She has experienced firsthand how encouragement, introductions, and shared opportunities can change professional trajectories. One example that deeply impacted her was hiring a woman who later launched her own children’s book business. That individual’s courage and determination inspired Ines to pursue her own entrepreneurial vision.She encourages women with ideas to share them, build relationships, and allow others to become part of their journey. A vision grows stronger when it is shared.Looking at the future of healthcare technology, Ines believes one of the greatest challenges—and opportunities—is closing the AI literacy gap. While artificial intelligence continues to advance rapidly, many physicians and patients are still trying to understand how these tools can be used effectively.She believes this challenge is especially important in rural and underserved areas, where healthcare access remains limited. Technology can only create meaningful change when people understand it and trust it.For Ines, successful innovation is not simply about developing advanced tools. It is about explaining technology in clear, accessible ways and ensuring that people feel empowered rather than overwhelmed.She also recognizes the growing administrative burden placed on healthcare providers. Many physicians spend significant amounts of time managing documentation and operational tasks, leaving less time for direct patient care. Ines believes healthcare professionals do not leave medicine because they stop caring—they leave because they become exhausted.She sees responsible AI implementation as a way to restore time, reduce unnecessary burdens, and allow clinicians to reconnect with the human side of medicine.To help address these challenges, Ines is developing concepts such as The Trust Lab, a mobile initiative designed to bring AI tools and wearable technology directly into rural communities. Through interactive workshops and demonstrations, individuals would have opportunities to explore technology, ask questions, and better understand how these innovations can support their health.For Ines, trust comes before adoption. People need familiarity and understanding before technology can truly improve their lives.The values guiding Ines’ professional and personal life are integrity, curiosity, creativity, and service. Integrity remains the foundation of her decisions, while curiosity fuels her desire to explore new ideas and solve complex problems.She believes creativity is essential in technology because the strongest solutions often come from approaching challenges differently. Innovation requires not only technical knowledge but also imagination and the willingness to rethink traditional approaches.Above all, Ines believes technology must serve people. Her commitment to helping others began early, starting with her first job at age fifteen in hotel catering and events, where her responsibility was ensuring people felt cared for and valued.That same mindset continues to shape her work today. Whether supporting healthcare providers, educating communities, or developing new technology strategies, Ines remains focused on creating meaningful human impact.Ultimately, she measures success through one simple question: Is the technology truly serving the person in front of us?If the answer is no, she believes it is not worth building. Through IV.ai Solutions and her broader advocacy work, Ines Voellinger continues to champion a future where artificial intelligence strengthens healthcare, expands access, and helps create a more preventive and compassionate approach to medicine.Learn More about Ines Voellinger:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Ines-Voellinger or through her website, https://www.ivaisolutions.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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