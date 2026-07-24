IvyBears Surpasses Five Million YouTube Subscribers and Launches Two New Animated Series

The Dr. Muppy Show The Dr. Muppy Show Banana Rainbow

SAN GWANN, NRW, MALTA, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Malta, July 2026 — The IvyBears entertainment universe is expanding following rapid growth on YouTube, where the official channel has surpassed five million subscribers and more than 55 million views within its first months. Moontrail Animation Studios has now introduced two new animated properties aimed at different age groups and viewing occasions.The preschool series Banana Rainbow is already available with its first six episodes. Set inside the colourful Banana Rainbow Kindergarten, the show combines music, movement and simple storytelling to help young children learn about everyday routines, early educational concepts and social skills.Initial episodes explore topics including colours, shapes, animal movements, brushing teeth, sharing toys and the reassurance that parents return after kindergarten drop-off.On Sunday, 26 July, Moontrail will also premiere The Dr. Muppy Show, a new science-led edutainment series built around the questions children ask about the world.Each episode transforms one big question into an imaginative visual journey. Initial topics include:How do airplanes fly?Why do we need to sleep?What lies beneath the ocean?What happens beyond the stars?The series combines science, humour, cinematic animation and age-appropriate explanations.“Children ask the best questions. The Dr. Muppy Show turns those questions into magical journeys, while Banana Rainbow helps our youngest viewers explore learning, emotions and everyday routines through music and play,” said Kaan Haylaz, founder and CEO of IvyBears and founder of Moontrail Animation Studios.“Together with the original IvyBears adventure series, we are building three clearly positioned shows for different age groups within one connected entertainment universe.”Three shows, one growing entertainment universeThe Moontrail portfolio now includes:IvyBearsThe flagship action-adventure series follows five bears with different superpowers as they travel the world, face villains and learn about courage, friendship and teamwork.The Dr. Muppy ShowA science and discovery format that turns complex subjects into accessible visual adventures for curious children.Banana RainbowA preschool series centred on learning songs, movement, healthy routines, early education and social-emotional development.All three shows are produced by Moontrail Animation Studios through a human-led, AI-accelerated creative and production pipeline. The studio uses modern workflows across previsualisation, animation, audio, localisation and international content production, while creative direction and final quality control remain fully with the production team.From YouTube growth to MIPJUNIOR and MIPCOMIn October 2026, Moontrail will present all three properties at MIPJUNIOR and MIPCOM in Cannes, with a focus on international television and streaming distribution, audiovisual licensing, consumer products, co-productions and strategic partnerships.Kaan Haylaz has also been confirmed as a speaker at this year’s MIPJUNIOR, where he will discuss the development of IvyBears from an international consumer-products brand into a multi-show entertainment universe.Unlike most new animation properties, IvyBears did not begin with content alone.Before the animated series launched, IvyBears was already an established consumer brand, with millions of vitamin gummies sold through international partners across more than 60 countries.Moontrail describes this model as a Reversed Flywheel: existing retail distribution creates physical consumer touchpoints, products introduce audiences to the animated universe, and the content builds stronger emotional connections with the characters — creating new demand for products, licensing and entertainment experiences.“Most animation brands begin with content and hope to reach retail several years later,” Haylaz added.“IvyBears was built in reverse. We are connecting an existing international product and distribution infrastructure with digital audiences, new character worlds and our own animation studio.”About IvyBearsIvyBears was founded in 2018 as a vitamin gummy brand and is distributed through international retail and distribution partners in more than 60 countries.Since 2026, the brand has expanded into kids and family entertainment. Its current portfolio includes the flagship IvyBears series, the science-led The Dr. Muppy Show and the preschool property Banana Rainbow.About Moontrail Animation StudiosMoontrail Animation Studios develops and produces scalable animated properties for international kids and family audiences. The studio combines human-led creativity, storytelling and character development with AI-accelerated workflows for animation, previsualisation, audio, localisation and international production.Further informationOfficial YouTube channel: youtube.com/@IvyBearsOfficialMoontrail Animation Studios: moontrail.aiPress contactMatthias StillPublic Effectstill@publiceffect.de

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