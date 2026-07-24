Influential Women Profiles: Andrea Sanrocco, Senior Change Manager at M&T Bank

ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Organizational Change Consultant Combines Business and Technology Expertise to Drive Transformation and Create Opportunities for Women in STEMRochester, New York – Andrea Sanrocco is an accomplished Organizational Change Consultant with a distinguished career spanning enterprise information technology, product management, business transformation, and leadership development. With a unique ability to connect technical teams with business objectives, Andrea has built a reputation as a strategic leader who helps organizations navigate change while creating meaningful opportunities for people to grow.Her career journey has been shaped by curiosity, perseverance, education, and a commitment to empowering others. From her early experiences as an engineering student at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) to her current role as a Senior Change Manager at M&T Bank, Andrea has consistently demonstrated the value of combining technical knowledge with business strategy and human connection.Andrea began her academic journey through a 3-2 industrial engineering program between SUNY Geneseo and RIT. While she initially pursued engineering, she quickly discovered her passion for the business side of technology and organizational operations. At RIT, she was drawn to the university’s renowned co-op program and secured an honors co-op position at IBM, where she was the only young woman selected for the opportunity.That experience became a defining moment in Andrea’s career. Working in a technical environment early on helped her understand the importance of bridging business needs with technology solutions. It also gave her the confidence to pursue a career where she could combine analytical thinking, leadership, and relationship-building.Andrea went on to spend nearly two decades at Constellation Brands, where she built an extensive career in information technology. Throughout her tenure, she held roles in IT project management and senior product leadership, supporting major enterprise initiatives and helping organizations implement complex technology solutions.One of her key strengths was serving as a connector between business stakeholders and technical teams. Andrea frequently helped translate business challenges into technology strategies, ensuring that systems were not only successfully implemented but also effectively adopted by the people using them. Her ability to understand both sides of the conversation allowed her to lead transformational initiatives and create stronger alignment across teams.During her career in technology, Andrea was often the only woman participating in technical discussions. Those experiences strengthened her commitment to increasing representation and creating more opportunities for women in engineering and technology fields.During the COVID-19 pandemic, Andrea led the INSPIRE Pillar of Constellation’s women’s group, expanding its impact and outreach efforts. Under her leadership, the program evolved beyond traditional clothing drives through partnerships with Dress for Success, creating virtual training opportunities, Lean In circle collaborations, and technology donation initiatives. The program donated hundreds of computers to support women facing barriers to employment and professional advancement.Her dedication to community impact was recognized when she received the Dress for Success Rochester Impact Award in Fall 2023 for her contributions to empowering women and expanding access to resources.Following a corporate restructuring that resulted in the downsizing and outsourcing of Constellation’s IT organization, Andrea transitioned into consulting. She now serves as a Senior Change Manager at M&T Bank, where she continues to support organizational transformation by helping teams successfully navigate change, adopt new technologies, and align business goals with evolving systems.In addition to her consulting work, Andrea serves as an Adjunct Professor at Nazareth University, where she teaches project management and mentors emerging professionals. Through education, she continues to share her knowledge and prepare future leaders for success.Andrea attributes her success to perseverance, continuous learning, and the strong relationships she has built throughout her career. As a first-generation college graduate whose father immigrated to the United States from Italy after the war with very little, she understands the life-changing impact of education and opportunity.Receiving a scholarship to attend RIT was a pivotal moment in Andrea’s life. She recognizes that without that financial support, attending RIT would not have been possible, and that experience shaped her lifelong commitment to helping others access educational opportunities.This passion led Andrea to establish scholarship funds supporting first-generation students. She has shared her personal story with organizational leaders, explaining how scholarship assistance changed the trajectory of her own life and why creating similar opportunities for others is so important.Throughout her career, Andrea has also embraced the philosophy that knowledge should be shared, not protected. She has consistently made an effort to provide colleagues with procedures, processes, and insights that allow them to succeed even after she moves into new roles. For her, leadership is not about being the only person with expertise—it is about developing others and creating stronger teams.Andrea also credits the relationships she has developed with other women as a significant part of her success. She believes that women supporting women can make a powerful difference, particularly in industries where women remain underrepresented. Building networks of encouragement, mentorship, and collaboration has helped her navigate challenges and discover new opportunities, including her transition into consulting.Throughout her career, Andrea has been guided by mentors, leaders, and colleagues who emphasized the importance of investing in people. These experiences shaped her leadership philosophy, which centers on collaboration, continuous growth, and creating environments where individuals feel valued and empowered.The most important lesson Andrea carries forward is that professional success is not only about personal achievement—it is also about helping others succeed. She believes strong leaders create opportunities, share knowledge, and support the growth of those around them.For young women entering technology and engineering, Andrea encourages them to recognize the many possibilities available within these fields. She believes a successful technology career does not require someone to be purely technical and emphasizes the value of combining technology expertise with business understanding.Her own career reflects the power of that combination. Beginning in engineering before transitioning into business allowed Andrea to develop a unique perspective that has helped her lead technology initiatives, manage organizational change, and connect diverse teams.Andrea encourages young women to pursue education, seek hands-on experiences, and take advantage of opportunities such as co-op programs. Her own honors co-op experience at IBM, where she was the only young woman selected, helped define her professional path and showed her the importance of gaining real-world experience early in a career.She also emphasizes the importance of relationships and finding supportive communities. Having frequently been the only woman in technical environments, Andrea understands the challenges women may face and encourages them to believe in their abilities and recognize that they deserve a seat at the table.Looking at the future of technology, Andrea believes one of the greatest challenges remains the lack of women represented in engineering and technology fields. After attending a computer science graduation ceremony at RIT, she noticed that women remained significantly underrepresented among graduates, highlighting the need for continued efforts to create pathways into STEM careers.Andrea believes this issue is especially important as artificial intelligence and emerging technologies continue to shape society. She emphasizes that women must have a voice in the development of these technologies because diverse perspectives lead to stronger innovation and better outcomes.At the same time, Andrea sees tremendous opportunities through mentorship, education, scholarships, and professional development programs. She believes combining business and technology expertise will continue to be increasingly valuable as organizations navigate digital transformation.Her current work as a change management consultant reflects this belief. Andrea helps organizations successfully implement new technologies by focusing not only on systems but also on the people impacted by those changes. She believes successful transformation requires communication, empathy, and thoughtful leadership.Education, mentorship, and service remain central to Andrea’s personal and professional values. She continues to support women in technology, mentor emerging professionals, assist through organizations such as Dress for Success, and teach project management to students preparing for their careers.For Andrea, giving back is not an obligation—it is a source of fulfillment. She believes that helping others succeed creates a lasting impact that extends beyond individual achievements.Looking ahead, Andrea is exploring the next chapter of her career, including opportunities in higher education, pursuing a doctorate, or taking on a more formal advisory role supporting students and future leaders. She feels called to continue making a difference through education, mentorship, and guidance.Through her work as an Organizational Change Consultant, educator, mentor, and advocate for women in technology, Andrea Sanrocco continues to demonstrate the power of combining expertise with purpose. Her career reflects a commitment to innovation, inclusion, and creating opportunities for the next generation of leaders to succeed.Learn More about Andrea Sanrocco:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Andrea-Sanrocco Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.