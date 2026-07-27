Proplilly Introduces Exclusive 20:75 Payment Plan for NRIs Buying Homes at TVS Emerald Altura in Bengaluru

Proplilly's 20:75 scheme at TVS Emerald Altura gives NRI buyers a 24-month payment holiday, starting ₹1.6 Cr onwards

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Proplilly, in association with the TVS Group, has launched an exclusive 20:75 payment scheme for Non-Resident Indian (NRI) buyers at TVS Emerald Altura , one of its flagship premium residential developments in North Bengaluru, with residences starting ₹1.6 Cr onwards. The scheme lets eligible NRI buyers secure select residences with just a 20% upfront payment, followed by a 24-month payment holiday before the next 75% becomes due — giving buyers two full years of breathing room before the bulk of the balance payment kicks in.The scheme also carries a lock-in of just 12 months, well short of the payment-holiday period. Buyers who wish to exit before the balance payment is due aren't left stranded: Proplilly assists with a resale exit after the 12-month lock-in. As is typical in the real estate market, units booked at EOI and pre-launch stage are priced lower than at later stages of construction — so buyers exiting after a year are generally positioned to sell at prevailing market prices, which tend to be higher than their initial booking price. The remaining 5% is payable at possession.Backed by the decades-long legacy of the TVS Group, Emerald Altura is designed to give the diaspora a low-friction way to invest back home: Proplilly's dedicated NRI desk manages the entire process remotely — from Power of Attorney documentation and legal verification to home loan coordination and possession handover — so buyers can complete a purchase without flying to India.Project OverviewTVS Emerald Altura spans 10.06 acres in the fast-developing Bagalur corridor of North Bengaluru, comprising 12 towers and 975 residences in 2 BHK and 3 BHK configurations (including options with utility/staff quarters), starting ₹1.6 Cr onwards.Amenities include:1. Over 29,000 sq. ft. of clubhouse space2. Two swimming pools and two gyms3. A sky cinema, café, and social lounges4. Nearly two acres of landscaped greenery, an in-campus temple, and a man-made water bodyConnectivity: Bagalur Metro Station, KIADB, Bhartiya City, Manyata Tech Park, Yelahanka Railway Station, and Kempegowda International Airport are all within easy reach — along with reputed schools, hospitals, and entertainment hubs.Why This Matters for NRI Buyers1. Remote-first process: Site tours, documentation, and registration can be completed virtually, with Proplilly coordinating on the ground.2. FEMA-compliant guidance: Support with fund repatriation and NRI-specific regulatory requirements.3. Post-purchase peace of mind: Ongoing property monitoring and management for owners based overseas.4. Trusted developer pedigree: TVS Group's long-standing reputation offers assurance buyers can't get from an on-site inspection alone.5. Low-commitment entry, built-in exit: With only a 12-month lock-in against a 24-month payment holiday, buyers have flexibility to exit early without paying the bulk of the balance. Since EOI and pre-launch pricing is typically lower than prices at later construction stages, buyers exiting after a year are generally well-placed relative to prevailing market prices — and Proplilly assists with the resale process.Accessible entry point: Residences start at ₹1.6 Cr onwards — a defined price point that lets buyers plan financing and budgets upfront, without waiting for a sales call to know if it fits.“For NRIs, the biggest barrier to buying in India isn’t the property — it’s the distance and the commitment. Our 20:80 scheme gives buyers a 24-month payment holiday and a lock-in of just 12 months, so they can invest with confidence and still retain the flexibility to exit if their plans change. Because early-stage pricing is typically more attractive than later-stage pricing, buyers who enter at EOI or pre-launch are generally well-positioned in the market a year on. Combined with Proplilly’s end-to-end remote support, global buyers can invest in a premium Bengaluru address with the same ease as someone buying next door,” said Pushpa Latha, CEO & Co-Founder, Proplilly.TVS Emerald Altura is registered under Karnataka RERA (Registration No. PRM/KA/RERA/1251/309/PR/040426/008572).The 20:80 scheme is available for a limited period on select units.Next Steps for NRI BuyersInterested buyers can book a complimentary virtual consultation with Proplilly's NRI desk to check unit availability, financing options, and documentation requirements.WhatsApp: +91 76250 40471Email: info@ proplilly.com Visit: proplilly.comAbout ProplillyProplilly is a Bengaluru-based, technology-led real estate advisory and property services platform that helps buyers, owners, NRIs, and investors navigate property decisions with clarity and confidence. Through structured buying guidance, legal and document coordination, property monitoring, loan assistance, and ownership support, Proplilly combines on-ground expertise with transparent processes to simplify real estate transactions. The company is committed to delivering reliable guidance, verified information, and end-to-end support across premium residential and investment properties.Media Contact:Proplilly | For media queries, visit proplilly.com

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