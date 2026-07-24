CMS issues implementation guidance following federal court injunction involving 2027 notice of benefit and payment parameters final rule

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services July 22 released implementation guidance following a district court ruling July 16 that enjoined eight provisions from its 2027 notice of benefit and payment parameters final rule, which were set to become effective July 20. The rule issues standards for qualified health plans offered through the health insurance marketplaces. “Accordingly, for plan year 2026, Exchanges must immediately begin to update their systems to stop removing or denying advance payments of the premium tax credit for any new applicants or existing enrollees due to having failed to file and reconcile prior years’ premium tax credits,” CMS wrote. “Exchanges must continue in this manner for plan year 2027.” The agency said that the Department of Health and Human Services reimplemented the automatic 60-day time extension to resolve inconsistencies in household income data.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.