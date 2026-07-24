Influential Women Showcases Christine Colburn, LPC, NCC, CCTP, CATP: Founder Of Beacon Of Hope Counseling Services, LLC

GILBERT, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Empowering Individuals and Families Through Trauma-Informed Therapy, Mental Health Advocacy, and Compassionate CareChristine Colburn, LPC, NCC, CCTP, CATP, is a Licensed Professional Counselor, National Certified Counselor, Certified Clinical Trauma Professional, Certified Child & Adolescent Trauma Professional, and the Founder of Beacon of Hope Counseling Services, LLC. Through her practice based in Gilbert, Arizona, Christine provides compassionate, client-centered mental health care to individuals across the lifespan, from early childhood through end of life.With a specialization in trauma with children and adolescents ages 3 – 17, grief, loss, anxiety, depression, and self-esteem, Christine has built a reputation for creating safe and supportive therapeutic environments where clients feel seen, heard, and empowered to heal. Her approach is deeply rooted in empathy, connection, and the belief that every individual can overcome challenges when provided with the right support and tools.Christine’s clinical philosophy has been shaped by nearly a decade of experience serving the Gila River Indian Community, where she developed a strong foundation in culturally responsive and trauma-informed care. Through this work, she gained valuable insight into the importance of understanding each person’s unique background, experiences, and perspective when providing effective mental health support.At Beacon of Hope Counseling Services, LLC, Christine takes an integrative and individualized approach to therapy. She understands that every client’s journey is different, and she works to meet people where they are while helping them move toward growth and healing. Her therapeutic methods incorporate creative and evidence-based techniques, including play therapy, art therapy, sand tray therapy, and color therapy, allowing clients, especially children, to express emotions in ways that feel natural and accessible.Passionate about early intervention, Christine is particularly dedicated to supporting children who have experienced trauma. She believes that providing children with emotional tools and coping strategies early in life can help create stronger individuals, healthier families, and more resilient communities. Her work focuses not only on helping clients process difficult experiences but also on helping them recognize their strengths and develop confidence in their ability to navigate life’s challenges.Beyond her clinical practice, Christine is an accomplished author, motivational speaker, and advocate for mental health awareness. She has dedicated her career to reducing stigma around mental health and making meaningful conversations about emotional wellness more accessible. Her contributions to the field have earned recognition, including the 2024 Forttuna Award for Children Advocacy & Therapy Leader of the Year.Christine is also the author of Parenting Unfiltered: Real Talk for Raising Real Kids and The Gift Within You: Becoming Who You Were Meant to Be. Through her writing, she continues to provide families and individuals with practical, honest, and empowering resources designed to support personal growth, self-discovery, and healing.Christine attributes her success to a relentless commitment to growth, integrity, and meaningful connection. Rather than applying a one-size-fits-all approach, she meets each client with intention, clarity, and respect for their individual story. Her ability to build trust while maintaining strong clinical boundaries has been a defining element of her work.She is recognized for combining evidence-based practices with creativity and real-world application, ensuring therapy is both insightful and practical. Christine continually challenges herself to grow professionally, staying informed about advancements in the mental health field while remaining focused on her primary mission: helping clients recognize their strengths, develop resilience, and create lasting change.At the center of Christine’s approach is her belief that therapy should empower, not enable. She believes meaningful progress requires accountability, honesty, and the willingness to actively participate in the healing process. By creating a space where clients feel supported while also encouraged to grow, she helps individuals develop the confidence and skills needed to move forward.The best career advice Christine has received is to “stay in your lane, but never stop growing within it.” She believes success is not about attempting to serve everyone or become everything to everyone, but rather about understanding personal values, recognizing strengths, and remaining committed to the populations one serves best.For Christine, professional growth comes through consistency, continued education, and a willingness to refine her skills. She also recognizes the importance of boundaries, viewing them not as barriers but as essential foundations for maintaining longevity, integrity, and effectiveness in the mental health profession.Christine encourages young women entering the field to remember that they should not work harder than their clients. Through her experience mentoring interns and supporting future clinicians during graduate clinical training, she emphasizes the importance of avoiding burnout and allowing clients to take ownership of their own healing journeys.She believes mental health professionals must practice what they teach and lead by example. Self-care, healthy boundaries, and balance are not simply concepts discussed in therapy; they are principles clinicians must demonstrate in their own lives. Christine experienced this firsthand while managing her group practice, recognizing the importance of intentionally protecting her own well-being.Today, Christine dedicates Fridays to professional development rather than client sessions, using that time for trainings, continuing education, consulting, and other growth opportunities. By maintaining balance, she can continue showing up fully for her clients and the mental health community.Looking at the future of mental healthcare, Christine believes the field is experiencing both significant challenges and exciting opportunities. One of the greatest challenges is the increasing demand for services combined with a shortage of qualified providers. Many clinicians face high caseloads, burnout, and systemic barriers that can make timely access to care difficult.At the same time, Christine recognizes the opportunities created by advancements such as telehealth and AI-supported tools. While technology can improve accessibility and efficiency, she believes it must be implemented thoughtfully, with careful consideration of ethics, quality of care, and the importance of maintaining human connection.Christine has also observed the increasing complexity of client needs, particularly among children and adolescents. The effects of social media, technology use, and ongoing societal stressors require mental health professionals to remain adaptable, creative, and grounded in approaches that address both emotional and practical challenges.Despite these obstacles, Christine remains optimistic about the future of mental healthcare. She believes increased awareness and reduced stigma surrounding mental health create opportunities for earlier intervention, specialized care, and stronger community support. She views this moment as a chance for the field to embrace innovation while preserving the compassion and integrity that define effective therapy.The values guiding Christine’s professional and personal life are integrity, authenticity, compassion, growth, and empowerment. She believes meaningful transformation begins with honest relationships where clients feel respected, understood, and accepted without judgment.Boundaries remain a cornerstone of her practice, allowing her to maintain ethical and sustainable therapeutic relationships while remaining fully present for those she serves. She also values accountability and lifelong learning, understanding that effective clinical work requires humility, reflection, and adaptability.Above all, Christine’s mission is empowerment. Her goal is not to “fix” people, but to help individuals discover their own strengths, build resilience, and create meaningful change in their lives. She believes every person has the capacity to grow, and her role is to provide the guidance, encouragement, and tools needed to support that journey.Through Beacon of Hope Counseling Services, her writing, and her advocacy efforts, Christine Colburn continues to inspire healing and transformation. Her dedication to trauma-informed care, mental health education, and compassionate connection reflects a lifelong commitment to helping individuals and families find hope, resilience, and a renewed sense of possibility.Learn More about Christine Colburn:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Christine-Colburn or through her website, https://bhcsllc.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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