Aramid Fiber Market to Hit USD 5.78 Billion by 2031 Amid Rising Industrial Applications, Says Mordor Intelligence Report

The Aramid Fiber Market is projected to grow at a 5.04% CAGR through 2031, with North America recording the fastest regional growth.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the global aramid fiber market size is valued at USD 4.52 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 5.78 billion by 2031, registering a 5.04% CAGR. Demand continues to grow as aramid fibers find wider use in automotive, aerospace, telecommunications, and personal protective equipment due to their high strength, low weight, and heat resistance. Growth is also supported by electric vehicle production, 5G infrastructure, and expanding defense and space investments, although fluctuating raw material costs and intellectual property barriers remain key challenges for manufacturers.Aramid Fiber Market Key Growth FactorsRaw Material Cost FluctuationsChanges in the prices of key feedstocks and supply chain disruptions continue to increase production costs for aramid fiber manufacturers. Companies are focusing on alternative raw materials and recycling initiatives to reduce cost pressures, but price volatility remains a challenge for market growth.Intellectual Property Challenges for New ManufacturersStrong patent portfolios and advanced production expertise create significant barriers for new companies entering the para-aramid segment. High investment requirements and licensing complexities help established manufacturers maintain their competitive position.Stricter Workplace Safety Standards Driving AdoptionTighter industrial safety regulations across Asian manufacturing centers are increasing the use of aramid fibers in protective clothing, gloves, helmets, and other personal safety equipment. Growing compliance requirements continue to support demand across industrial applications.Aramid Fiber Market Recent Industry DevelopmentsApril 2026: DuPont completed the divestiture of its Aramids business (Kevlar and Nomex) to Arclin, marking a major change in the global aramid fiber industry. The transaction follows DuPont's strategy to focus on higher-growth businesses while Arclin expands its advanced materials portfolio.August 2025: Teijin Aramid achieved ISCC PLUS certification for its Twaron production process, strengthening the use of certified sustainable raw materials in aramid fiber manufacturing.Aramid Fiber Market Segmentation Insights:By Product TypePara AramidMeta AramidBy Spinning ProcessWet SpinningDry Jet Wet SpinningBy ApplicationSecurity and Protection EquipmentFrictional and Brake MaterialsOptical Fiber CablesAerospace ComponentsAutomotive CompositesElectrical InsulationOthers (Industrial Filtration, Rubber, and Tire Reinforcement)By End User IndustrySafety and Protection EquipmentAerospaceAutomotiveElectronics and TelecommunicationOther End User IndustriesBy GeographyAsia PacificNorth AmericaEuropeSouth AmericaMiddle East and AfricaHimanshu Vasisht, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence, says, "As demand for Aramid fibers continues to expand across automotive, aerospace, telecommunications, defense, and industrial applications, businesses require reliable market intelligence to make informed decisions. Mordor Intelligence delivers research backed by transparent methodologies, rigorous validation, and comprehensive analysis, providing a clear understanding of market trends, competitive dynamics, and future growth opportunities."For a full breakdown of aramid fiber market dynamics, segmentation insights, regional analysis, and competitive landscape, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/aramid-fiber-market?utm_source=einpr Aramid Fiber Market Regional InsightsEurope continues to lead the Aramid fiber industry, supported by strict workplace safety regulations, sustainability initiatives, and strong demand from the automotive, aerospace, and industrial sectors. The region also benefits from expanding electric vehicle production and growing use of advanced composite materials.North America is witnessing steady growth, driven by investments in defense, aerospace, and telecommunications. Increasing deployment of advanced protective materials, space technologies, and fiber optic infrastructure is creating new opportunities for aramid fiber applications across the region. Asia Pacific is emerging as a major growth center due to expanding manufacturing, electric vehicle production, renewable energy projects, and industrial modernization.The Aramid Fiber Industry report is also available in the following languages:Japanese: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/ja/industry-reports/aramid-fiber-market?utm_source=einpr French: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/fr/industry-reports/aramid-fiber-market?utm_source=einpr German: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/de/industry-reports/aramid-fiber-market?utm_source=einpr Spanish: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/es/industry-reports/aramid-fiber-market?utm_source=einpr Portuguese: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/pt/industry-reports/aramid-fiber-market?utm_source=einpr Aramid Fiber Industry Competitive Landscape:The aramid fiber market is moderately consolidated, with leading companies competing through product innovation, capacity expansion, strategic partnerships, and investments in research and development. Established manufacturers focus on strengthening their global presence while expanding production capabilities to meet rising demand from automotive, aerospace, defense, telecommunications, and industrial applications.Aramid HPM, LLC.China National Bluestar (Group) Co., Ltd.DuPontHS HYOSUNG ADVANCED MATERIALSHuvis Corp.Kolon Industries, Inc.Sinochem International CorporationSINOPEC YIZHENG CHEMICAL FIBRE LIMITEDSRO AramidSuzhou Zhaoda Special Fiber Technology Co., Ltd.TAEKWANG INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.Teijin LimitedToray Industries, Inc.TOYOBO MC CorporationWuxi City Shengte Carbon Fiber Products Co., Ltd.X-FIPER NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Co., Ltd.Explore More Industry Research by Mordor IntelligenceLubricants Market Size: Lubricants market size report is segmented by group, base stock, product type, end-user industry, and geography across Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.Get Full Insights: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/lubricants-market?utm_source=einpr Paints and Coatings Industry: Paints and Coatings industry report is segmented by resin, technology, end-user industry, and geography across Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.Get Full Insights: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/paints-and-coatings-market?utm_source=einpr Transformer Market: Transformer market report is segmented by power rating, cooling type, phase, transformer type, end-user, and geography across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.Get Full Insights: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/transformer-market?utm_source=einpr About Mordor Intelligence:Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.For media inquiries or further information, please contact:media@mordorintelligence.comMordor Intelligence Private Limited

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