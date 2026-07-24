Baucor Expands Industrial and Medical Blade Manufacturing Network Across Europe and the United States

custom made knives custom blades custom blades by Baucor on demand production blades Custom medical blades by Baucor

Expanded transatlantic production coverage broadens access to custom medical blades, industrial knives, CNC tools, and application-specific engineering support.

Manufacturers need cutting solutions for their materials, machines, speed, hygiene, and end products. Our U.S. and European teams support medical and industrial applications from design to production.” — Mucahit Basaran, CEO

IRVINE,CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Baucor®, a global manufacturer of precision industrial blades and custom CNC tools, today announced an expansion of its product portfolio and manufacturing network across the United States and Europe. The expansion strengthens coordination between operations backed by Norck Inc. and Norck GmbH and increases the range of blade, knife, and tooling projects supported from engineering review through repeatable production.

The initiative responds to growing demand for application-specific cutting tools in medical device manufacturing, packaging, food processing, paper and film converting, rubber, plastics, textiles, battery production, and metalworking. Rather than centering the program on a single product category, Baucor is broadening the way its engineering and production teams support both standard geometries and fully custom industrial blades.

Medical Blades at the Center of the Expanded Portfolio

Medical blades are a central focus of the expanded capability. Baucor supports custom medical blades, surgical knives, micro blades, precision blades, smooth-edge blades, toothed blades, and application-specific saw blade geometries for medical device and surgical instrument manufacturers. Engineering review can address edge profile, bevel geometry, tooth form, kerf, tip configuration, material selection, hardness, and the dimensional requirements defined by the customer's device or cutting process.

The company's medical blade work is supported through controlled design documentation, prototype development, manufacturing review, and inspection planning. This enables customers to evaluate a blade configuration within their own regulated validation process before moving toward recurring production.

Medical blade portfolio: https://www.baucor.com/collections/medical-blades

A Broader Range of Industrial Cutting Products

The expanded manufacturing scope covers multiple blade families used in continuous and batch production environments:

· Converting and packaging: circular slitter knives, straight blades, tear notch blades, splice knives, tray sealing knives, packaging machine blades, perforating knives, and score slitter blades.

· Food and material processing: food processing blades, meat slicer blades, rubber cutting knives, tire cutting knives, textile cutting knives, and plastic cutting knives.

· Industrial production: guillotine knives, crush cutter blades, pelletizer knives, scraper blades, shear blades, metal shear blades, press knives, and industrial machine knives.

· Material-specific solutions: industrial razor blades, serrated blades, scalloped blades, carbide knives, ceramic blades, pointed knives, curved knives, and custom blade configurations.

Depending on the application, manufacturing options may include tool steels, high-speed steel, stainless steel, tungsten carbide, and ceramic, together with application-specific heat treatment and coating review. Material selection is evaluated against wear, corrosion, cutting force, edge stability, and the operating environment.

The portfolio expansion also includes complementary custom CNC tools, including mills, drills, taps, and reamers. These products allow customers with both cutting and machining requirements to work with a single engineering-driven manufacturing network.

Engineering Support from Design to Production

Baucor's engineering services begin with the application rather than a fixed catalog item. Customers may provide an existing drawing, CAD model, sample blade, or functional cutting requirement. Engineers can then review manufacturability, cutting geometry, tolerances, radii, edge preparation, tooth pitch, material, heat treatment, coating options, and the interface between the blade and the customer's equipment.

The process can progress from CAD/CAM development and design-for-manufacturing review to prototype production, application testing, design refinement, and serial manufacturing. This approach gives customers the flexibility to develop their own blade or tool geometry with technical support while maintaining continuity as demand moves from low-volume trials to ongoing production.

"Manufacturers increasingly need cutting solutions designed around their material, machine, speed, hygiene requirements, and finished product - not simply a standard blade," said Mucahit Basaran, CEO of Baucor. "By strengthening coordination between our U.S. and European engineering and manufacturing teams, we can support a wider range of custom medical and industrial cutting applications from initial concept through production."

A Coordinated U.S.-European Manufacturing Network

The expanded network connects Baucor's presence in Irvine, California, and Mannheim, Germany, with the manufacturing capabilities of Norck Inc. and Norck GmbH. Projects can be coordinated according to geometry, material, production volume, and regional requirements, while customers retain access to engineering support throughout the project lifecycle.

About Baucor®

Baucor®, a registered trademark of Norck, designs and manufactures precision industrial blades, machine knives, custom medical blades, and CNC cutting tools. Its product range supports medical device manufacturing, packaging, food processing, paper, film, rubber, plastics, textiles, battery production, and metalworking. Backed by Norck Inc. and Norck GmbH, Baucor provides custom design, engineering support, on-demand manufacturing, and production services through operations in Irvine, California, and Mannheim, Germany.

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