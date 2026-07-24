AEC Joins Venezuela Energy Week’s Global Investment Roadshows in London and Houston

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA, July 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The African Energy Chamber (AEC) will participate in Venezuela Energy Week’s upcoming global investment showcases in London on July 30 and Houston on August 18, supporting efforts to connect international investors, energy companies and project developers with opportunities across Venezuela’s evolving energy sector.

The engagement follows growing cooperation between the AEC and Venezuelan energy institutions, including a February 2026 mission to Caracas that resulted in a cooperation framework focused on investment promotion, technical knowledge transfer, workforce development and collaboration across the energy value chain. A reciprocal engagement in Cape Town in March further advanced discussions around executive training, investment matchmaking and technical education programs.

For the AEC, Venezuela represents an opportunity to deepen South-South energy cooperation and exchange lessons between resource-rich markets facing similar development priorities. Across Africa and Venezuela, unlocking energy potential requires investment in existing assets, infrastructure rehabilitation, operational expertise and partnerships that can translate natural resources into economic growth.

Venezuela’s recent production recovery also highlights areas of shared interest for African producers. The country’s rebound has been driven largely by operational improvements, the restart of existing capacity and renewed focus on asset optimization – lessons that are relevant for African markets seeking to stabilize production, maximize mature fields and attract new investment.

Ahead of the main Venezuela Energy Week Conference & Exhibition, taking place October 26–29 in Caracas, the London and Houston showcases will provide opportunities for investors, operators, financial institutions, service companies and industry leaders to engage directly with Venezuela’s evolving energy landscape.

The London Industry Showcase will convene investors, financial institutions, international energy companies, commodity traders and senior executives, offering UK and European stakeholders insight into Venezuela’s investment opportunities and the partnerships required to support future sector development.

The Houston Industry Showcase will bring together U.S. exploration and production companies, independent operators, oilfield service providers, engineering and technology firms, commercial banks, private equity firms and family offices to explore technical and commercial pathways across Venezuela’s upstream sector.

“Venezuela has undertaken reforms and shown that it can work with world-class global energy companies. Now, we urge our partners across the international energy and financial community to choose Venezuela. Bring capital, technology and expertise, but above all, build partnerships that create opportunities for Venezuelan citizens,” said NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the AEC.

The AEC’s participation in VEW 2026 reflects the importance of expanding international partnerships to support Venezuela’s energy ambitions while strengthening cooperation between emerging energy markets. With significant investment required to rehabilitate infrastructure, increase production and develop the country’s resources, collaboration between investors, operators, service companies and technical partners will be critical to unlocking long-term growth.

“Mobilizing billions of dollars into energy can be a catalyst for broader economic recovery, and the AEC will stand with global partners in London, Houston and Caracas to help turn that potential into investment,” Ayuk added.



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