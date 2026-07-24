Baucor Expands U.S. and European Manufacturing Network and Custom CNC Tool Capabilities

Baucor Tools Baucor cnc cutting tools Precision Cnc tools by Baucor Design your own drill on Baucor.com Custom drill and reamer by Baucor

Baucor strengthens its transatlantic production network while expanding engineering-led custom CNC tool design, prototyping and repeat manufacturing capability.

Through our Design Your Own CNC Tool service, we turn application requirements into manufacturable tools with custom geometry, materials, coatings, and performance.” — Andy Olsen, Sales Manager

IRVINE,CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Expanded production capabilities and the Design Your Own CNC Tool service provide manufacturers with engineering-led tooling solutions from initial concept through repeat production.

Baucor, a manufacturer of precision cutting tools and custom-engineered components, today announced the continued expansion of its manufacturing network across the United States and Europe. The expansion strengthens Baucor’s ability to support customers with custom CNC tool design, engineering assistance, prototyping, small-batch manufacturing, and repeat production.

The company’s growing production portfolio covers CNC cutting tools, industrial blades, machine knives, medical blades, punch tools, custom-profile tools, and precision wear-resistant components. Baucor serves manufacturers in aerospace, automotive, defense, medical technology, electronics, energy, robotics, packaging, food processing, woodworking, and general industrial manufacturing.

“Many manufacturers approach us with a machining challenge rather than a completed tool design,” said Andy Olsen, Sales Manager at Baucor. “Our role is to help translate their application requirements into a manufacturable CNC tool. Through our Design Your Own CNC Tool service, customers can work with our engineering team to define the geometry, material, coating, and performance requirements of a tool developed specifically for their operation.”

Design Your Own CNC Tool

Baucor’s Design Your Own CNC Tool service allows customers to develop specialized mills, drills, taps, reamers, and other custom-made cutting tools when standard catalog products cannot meet their requirements.

Customers can begin the process by providing:

- An existing technical drawing or CAD model

- A physical tool or component sample

- A preliminary sketch or tool concept

- Workpiece material and machining parameters

- Required dimensions, tolerances, and surface finish

- Information about the machine, spindle, toolholder, and coolant system

- Specific performance targets, including tool life, cycle time, and chip control

Baucor’s engineering team can then evaluate critical design variables such as tool diameter, overall length, cutting length, reach, flute count, helix angle, rake and relief geometry, corner radius, cutting-edge preparation, chip evacuation, coolant delivery, and coating selection.

The custom tool development process can support engineering review, design refinement, material selection, quotation, prototype manufacturing, application testing, and repeat production. This approach allows customers to develop custom carbide tooling and application-specific CNC solutions around their actual machining conditions.

Broader CNC Cutting Tool Portfolio

Baucor’s CNC tooling capabilities include a wide range of standard and custom tools for milling, drilling, threading, reaming, chamfering, profiling, engraving, and precision hole finishing.

Key product categories include:

- Milling tools: Ball nose end mills, corner-radius end mills, tapered end mills, dovetail cutters, lollipop cutters, T-slot end mills, Woodruff key cutters, keyseat cutters, porting tools, engraving cutters, chamfer cutters, and chipbreaker end mills.

- Drilling tools: Gun drills, deep-hole drills, extra-long drill bits, large-diameter drills, center drills, step drills, counterbore drills, countersink drill bits, auger drills, and spur-point or brad-point drill bits.

- Threading tools: Bottoming taps, plug taps, taper taps, spiral-flute taps, spiral-point taps, pipe taps, thread-forming taps, gas-thread taps, machine-screw taps, and combination machine taps.

- Precision reamers: Machine reamers, hand reamers, adjustable reamers, chamber reamers, taper-pin reamers, Morse-taper reamers, shell reamers, piloted reamers, combination reamers, expansion reamers, and straight- or spiral-flute reamers.

Depending on the application, tools can be manufactured using tungsten carbide, high-speed steel, cobalt alloys, tool steels, and other advanced materials. Application-specific coating options may include TiN, TiCN, and diamond-based coatings selected to improve wear resistance, reduce friction, support chip evacuation, or extend tool life.

Industrial Blades, Machine Knives, and Precision Components

Alongside its CNC tooling capabilities, Baucor manufactures industrial blades and machine knives for cutting, slitting, trimming, scoring, perforating, slicing, scraping, and converting operations.

The portfolio includes circular blades, rotary circular knives, straight blades, guillotine blades, razor blades, serrated knives, scalloped blades, saw blades, punch blades, perforating blades, cutoff knives, crush-cut blades, scoring knives, tray-sealer knives, scraper blades, splice knives, pelletizer blades, top and bottom slitters, and micro-precision blades.

Baucor also produces custom medical blades, surgical knives, orthopedic saw blades, punch tooling, die-forming tools, carbide components, diamond-coated components, custom-profile tools, and wear-resistant parts.

Supporting Production Across the United States and Europe

Baucor’s expanded manufacturing network is intended to provide:

- Greater flexibility for prototypes, small batches, and repeat orders

- Engineering communication across U.S. and European markets

- Broader access to specialized cutting-tool manufacturing capabilities

- Support for custom tooling and critical spare-part programs

- More resilient production planning for international customers

- A structured path from tool concept and prototype to repeat production

The expansion reflects Baucor’s continued focus on combining manufacturing engineering services with precision tool production. Baucor operates under the ISO 9001:2015-certified quality management system of Norck.

About Baucor

Baucor designs and manufactures precision CNC cutting tools, industrial blades, machine knives, medical blades, punch tooling, custom-profile tools, and wear-resistant components. The company supports manufacturers with standard products, custom tool design, engineering assistance, prototyping, and repeat-production solutions across the United States, Europe, and international markets.

For additional information or to begin designing a custom CNC tool, visit https://www.baucor.com.



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