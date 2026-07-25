Antimicrobial Resistance Diagnostics Market Study Explores Industry Growth Toward $6.23 Billion

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The Business Research Company's Antimicrobial Resistance Diagnostics Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The fight against antibiotic-resistant infections is becoming increasingly critical, and with it, the demand for advanced diagnostics to detect these resistant pathogens is rising rapidly. The antimicrobial resistance diagnostics market reflects this urgency, showing strong growth driven by technological advances and heightened awareness among healthcare providers and policymakers. Below is a detailed overview of the current market size, key drivers, regional dynamics, and emerging trends shaping this essential healthcare sector.

Market Size and Growth Trajectory of the Antimicrobial Resistance Diagnostics Market

The antimicrobial resistance diagnostics market has witnessed substantial expansion recently. It is projected to grow from $4.41 billion in 2025 to $4.74 billion in 2026, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. This upward trend in past years is largely due to factors such as the rising incidence of antibiotic-resistant infections, continued reliance on traditional culture-based diagnostic methods, an increase in hospital-acquired infections, growing awareness around antimicrobial stewardship, and the expansion of clinical microbiology laboratories.

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Looking ahead, this market is set to maintain robust growth, expected to reach $6.23 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 7.1%. The forecasted expansion is supported by advancements in PCR and next-generation sequencing (NGS) technologies, enhanced government funding for antimicrobial resistance (AMR) surveillance programs, a growing preference for rapid diagnostic tests, increased pharmaceutical and biotech research, and the integration of data-driven decision support tools. Key trends anticipated to influence the market include wider adoption of point-of-care AMR diagnostics, heightened demand for personalized antimicrobial therapies, intensified surveillance of drug-resistant pathogens, growth in molecular and genomic diagnostic testing, and stronger infection control and stewardship initiatives within healthcare settings.

Understanding Antimicrobial Resistance Diagnostics

Antimicrobial resistance diagnostics are specialized tests designed to identify microorganisms that have developed resistance to antibiotics or other antimicrobial agents. These diagnostics provide crucial information by pinpointing the exact pathogen and assessing which drugs it is resistant or sensitive to. This targeted approach facilitates effective treatment decisions, helping to curb the spread of resistant infections while promoting appropriate antimicrobial usage in both clinical and public health environments.

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Key Drivers Fueling the Expansion of the Antimicrobial Resistance Diagnostics Market

One of the primary factors propelling growth in this market is the increasing prevalence of drug-resistant infections. These infections occur when bacteria, viruses, fungi, or parasites develop mechanisms to evade the effects of medications that were once effective, rendering traditional treatments ineffective and making infections more difficult to manage. The overuse of antibiotics in agricultural practices, particularly the routine addition of low-dose antimicrobials in animal feed, accelerates this resistance development and facilitates its transmission to humans via the food chain.

Another important driver is the critical role that antimicrobial resistance diagnostics play in addressing these challenges. Diagnostic tools such as rapid genetic assays and culture-based sensitivity tests enable early detection of resistant pathogens. This early identification supports more precise, targeted treatment options and helps reduce the unnecessary use of broad-spectrum antibiotics, which can further drive resistance. For example, in November 2024, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) reported a significant increase in serious antibiotic-resistant infections in England, from 58,224 cases in 2022 to an estimated 66,730 in 2023, alongside a rise in antibiotic use to 2.4% in 2023. These statistics highlight how the growing prevalence of drug-resistant infections is a key factor accelerating the need for advanced AMR diagnostics.

Regional Dynamics Shaping the Antimicrobial Resistance Diagnostics Market

In 2025, North America was the largest regional market for antimicrobial resistance diagnostics, leading in terms of both market size and technology adoption. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market analysis broadly covers regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global perspective on market development and regional variations in demand and healthcare priorities.

Our 2026 market reports now offer broader strategic coverage through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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