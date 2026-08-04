Periodontal Specialists, P.A. Welcomes Dr. Stratos, Expanding Periodontal Care in Southern Minnesota

Dr. Stratos Front Desk of our Rochester, MN location Periodontal treatment

Board-certified periodontist Dr. Stratos joins Periodontal Specialists, P.A., expanding Periodontal and Dental Implant care across Southern Minnesota.

SOUTHERN MINNESOTA, MN, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Periodontal Specialists, P.A., a board-certified periodontal practice with more than 50 years of experience serving five locations across Southern Minnesota, has added Dr. Stratos to its clinical team. The addition brings the practice to three periodontists, expanding capacity for patients and referring dentists across the region.Dr. Stratos earned his D.D.S. from the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens as valedictorian and received the State Scholarships Foundation of Greece Award. He went on to complete a three-year residency in Periodontics and Implant Dentistry at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, earning both a Certificate in Periodontology and a Master of Science in Dentistry. He served as Chief Resident during his second and third years and conducted clinical research on emerging periodontal therapies.Dr. Stratos is Board Certified in Periodontology and Dental Implant Surgery, the highest level of distinction within the specialty of periodontics. Achieving Board Certification requires extensive additional study, rigorous examination, and a demonstrated commitment to excellence in patient care. His advanced training, academic achievements, and dedication to evidence-based treatment allow him to provide the highest level of periodontal and dental implant care to his patients.A New Addition to a Long-Standing Periodontal PracticePeriodontal Specialists operates across Northfield, Owatonna, Red Wing, Rochester, and Winona. Patients referred by their general dentist or those self-referring for gum disease, dental implants , bone grafting, laser therapy, and related treatments will have access to an expanded clinical team.Dr. Stratos joins a practice built on long-term patient relationships and specialist-level care. Dr. Thomas Wolfe has been with Periodontal Specialists since completing his periodontics training at Indiana University in 1989. Dr. Kristy Johnson, a Diplomate of the American Board of Periodontology, completed her own periodontal training at the UAB School of Dentistry, the same institution where Dr. Stratos completed his residency.Commenting on his joining, Dr. Johnson said, "We are proud to welcome Dr. Stratos to our team. His training, his research background, and the way he approaches patient care are exactly what our practice stands for. What struck me most was his genuine commitment to long-term patient outcomes. Periodontal Specialists has always been about improving quality of life, not just treating disease, and Dr. Stratos brings that same philosophy. His patients are going to be in excellent hands."An Expanded Suite of Care for Patients Seeking a Periodontist in Southern Minnesota Periodontal Specialists works closely with referring general dentists across the region. After every visit, detailed clinical reports go back to the referring office, and patients return to their primary provider for ongoing care. Patients with concerns about their periodontal health may also contact the practice directly.Every phase of care is managed in-house, from the initial consultation through treatment and follow-up. Patients are not handed off between providers or sent elsewhere for ancillary procedures.With Dr. Stratos joining the team, general dentists now have a third specialist-level periodontist in Southern Minnesota to refer complex cases to, with particular depth in implant dentistry and surgical periodontal care. For patients, that means shorter wait times and a clinical team equipped to handle cases at every level of complexity.About Periodontal Specialists, P.A.: Periodontal Specialists, P.A. is a board-certified periodontal practice with five locations across Southern Minnesota, serving Northfield, Owatonna, Red Wing, Rochester, and Winona. The practice provides comprehensive periodontal care including the diagnosis and treatment of periodontal disease, dental implants, bone grafting, gum tissue grafting, laser therapy, crown lengthening, and more. For more than 50 years, Periodontal Specialists has served patients across Southern Minnesota. The practice works closely with referring general dentists and patients who choose to reach out directly.For more information, contact:Periodontal Specialists, P.A.

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