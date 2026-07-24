CAMIMPEG Confirmed as National Sponsor of Venezuela Energy Week 2026

CARACAS, VENEZUELA, July 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Venezuelan energy and mining services firm CAMIMPEG has been confirmed as a National Sponsor of Venezuela Energy Week, taking place from October 26–29, 2026, in Caracas.

Operating across the country's hydrocarbon and mineral value chains, CAMIMPEG provides a range of services spanning well operations, field maintenance, mining, industrial blasting, maritime shipping, port agency services, cargo transportation and the security and protection of critical energy infrastructure. The company maintains an operational presence across the producing states of Zulia, Monagas, Anzoátegui, Bolívar and Carabobo, supporting PDVSA and other state entities.

CAMIMPEG has built an extensive operational track record across Venezuela's energy sector. Its portfolio includes well maintenance and production support at PDVSA's Punta de Mata and El Furrial fields in Monagas, a services agreement for the Ambrosio field in western Venezuela and export logistics support at the Petrocedeño terminal. Beyond upstream operations, the company's mining division provides blasting services for the country's extractive industries, while its shipping and transport divisions facilitate the movement of hydrocarbons, equipment and heavy cargo throughout Venezuela.

As Venezuela's energy sector enters a new phase of growth, established domestic service providers are expected to play an increasingly important role in supporting project execution and operational expansion. Reforms to the country's Organic Hydrocarbons Law, enacted in January 2026, introduced a more investment-friendly framework through greater contractual flexibility, more competitive fiscal terms, enhanced protections for minority shareholders in joint ventures with PDVSA and regulatory stabilization mechanisms designed to strengthen investor confidence. Together, these reforms have attracted renewed interest from international operators, investors and service providers, creating new opportunities for companies such as CAMIMPEG to support the sector's next phase of development.

Venezuela Energy Week, the country's largest international energy investment event to date, will convene government leaders, international operators, contractors, investors and service companies to examine emerging opportunities, regulatory developments and strategies for expanding Venezuela's energy sector.

CAMIMPEG's participation as a National Sponsor reinforces its role as a leading domestic service provider and positions the company alongside industry leaders shaping the next phase of Venezuela's energy and mining development.

Supporting Venezuela's Earthquake Recovery

Our thoughts are with the people and communities affected by the recent earthquakes in Venezuela. As the country begins the long process of recovery, we encourage members of the global energy community to support relief and reconstruction efforts through the CAF Recovery and Reconstruction Fund for Venezuela, which channels contributions from individuals, companies and organizations to emergency assistance, essential services and long-term rebuilding efforts.



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