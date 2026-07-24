DRG Construction Selected to Assist in Historic 80 Million Oyster Restoration Project in New York Harbor

DRG Construction is selected to help deploy 80 million oysters for the historic Living Breakwaters coastal resiliency project in New York Harbor.

FREEPORT, NY, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DRG Construction, a marine construction firm specializing in waterfront infrastructure and shoreline stabilization, has been selected to assist in the installation of 80 million oysters as part of the Living Breakwaters Project off the southern coast of Staten Island. This initiative represents a milestone in the broader New York harbor restoration movement, serving as one of the largest marine ecosystem recovery and coastal resiliency efforts ever undertaken in the region.

The Living Breakwaters project, situated in the waters of Raritan Bay, is a first-of-its-kind coastal defense system. Designed to manage the physical threats of climate change, the partially submerged breakwater structures are engineered to reduce wave energy, mitigate shoreline erosion, and protect vulnerable coastal communities from severe storm surges. Beyond physical shoreline protection, the breakwaters serve as the structural foundation for a major biological recovery effort.

DRG Construction will play a central role in deploying and installing the specialized oyster habitat systems throughout the designated breakwater zones. Historically, New York Harbor was home to vast, naturally occurring oyster reefs that provided critical biological filtration and coastal buffering before being depleted by industrialization and overharvesting. The installation of tens of millions of oysters aims to naturally rebuild these lost ecosystems. Once established, the living reefs will continuously filter harbor water, foster diverse marine habitats, and naturally strengthen the physical integrity of the breakwaters over time.

Carrying out marine construction of this scale requires specialized technical capabilities and experience with heavy over-water operations. Working within active marine environments like Raritan Bay presents complex logistical demands, including managing shifting tides, operating heavy machinery on floating barges, and adhering to strict placement tolerances. DRG Construction will utilize its fleet of specialized marine equipment, including cranes and transport barges, to ensure the habitat systems are securely anchored to the breakwater foundations.

This contract reinforces the growing industry shift toward green and living infrastructure solutions that merge heavy civil engineering with environmental stewardship. By integrating biological restoration directly into coastal defense design, the Living Breakwaters project serves as a model for modern waterfront resiliency projects worldwide.

About DRG Construction

With over 20 years of marine construction experience, DRG Construction specializes in waterfront infrastructure, shoreline stabilization, dredging, pile installation, floating dock systems, bulkheads, and seawalls. Operating in New York and Florida, the family-owned firm delivers specialized engineering solutions to protect and restore coastal environments for public, private, and municipal clients.

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