Decanter World Wine Awards 2026 Best in Show: Top 50 wines

Decanter World Wine Awards 2026

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 50 Best in Show wines from this year’s Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) 2026 reveal the exceptional bottles to seek out.Now in its 23rd year, DWWA is recognised as the world’s largest wine competition and is widely regarded as the global benchmark for wine quality, combining unrivalled judging expertise, international reach and a rigorous, transparent tasting process.Whether drinkers are looking for a future cellar addition, an unexpected regional discovery or simply one of the finest bottles recognised anywhere in the world this year, these are the wines to look for.The highly coveted selection has been drawn from an initial pool of nearly 17,000 wines, with just 50 ultimately awarded the title Best in Show – the competition’s highest honour and among the most sought-after accolades in the wine world.Representing only 0.3% of all wines tasted, these exceptional bottles have progressed through a demanding multi-stage judging process to emerge as the definitive standouts of the year. They are wines of remarkable quality, authenticity and character – and, once announced, are often snapped up by collectors, the trade and enthusiasts alike.The Top 50 Best in Show selection spans 16 countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Chile, Croatia, France, Greece, Hungary, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, South Africa, Spain, Switzerland, the UK and the US.Together, they form a compelling portrait of contemporary global wine, ranging from Champagne, Franciacorta and English sparkling wine to Provence rosé, benchmark whites and reds from world-renowned regions like Burgundy, Napa Valley and Barolo to intriguing discoveries from areas such as Switzerland’s Valais, Croatia’s Hvar and Western Australia’s Frankland River.Sweet and fortified wines also feature strongly, with standout examples including Tokaji Aszú, 98-point Sherry and Greek Vinsanto, a 1957 vintage Port and 30 Year Old Madeira.While every Best in Show wine is exceptional, this year’s selection offers plenty of notable firsts, fascinating regional breakthroughs and styles that deserve particular attention.Austria returns to the Best in Show ranks for the first time since 2023 with two outstanding white wines from Wachau and Kamptal, showcasing Grüner Veltliner and Weissburgunder (Pinot Blanc).Neighbouring Switzerland celebrates a milestone with its first-ever Best in Show red wine – a blend of Cornalin, Humagne Rouge and Syrah that the judges describe as another compelling statement from Europe’s “secret” fine wine nation.France dominates the Top 50 with 16 Best in Show wines, while Burgundy stands out as the competition’s most successful individual region, securing five top medals across Chablis Grand Cru, Corton Grand Cru, Pouilly-Fuissé 1er Cru, Vosne-Romanée 1er Cru and Clos de Vougeot Grand Cru. Elsewhere, expect everything from alluring 2012 Blanc de Blancs Champagnes to authentic, traditional and complex 2025 Maury Sec, a first for the Languedoc-Roussillon appellation.Australia’s winners demonstrate the country’s remarkable diversity, ranging from mature Hunter Valley Semillon and a first Eden Valley Riesling to Tasmanian Pinot Noir, Margaret River Cabernet Sauvignon and a standout Shiraz from the increasingly celebrated Frankland River.Sweet wines once again prove unforgettable. Among the competition’s two highest-scoring 98-point wines is a 2005 Vinsanto Late Release from Santorini, Greece, prompting judges to describe it simply as 'shockingly good'. Hungary, meanwhile, claimed a Best in Show first with a 6 Puttonyos Tokaji Aszú displaying dramatic complexity through oxidative ageing.Fortified wines also stand out, with Portugal’s three Best in Show medals all awarded to Port and Madeira, while Spain’s contingent includes three outstanding Sherries spanning Fino and Amontillado styles.Croatia received its second-ever appearance in the category thanks to a compelling Plavac Mali from the island of Hvar, while standout classic expressions from South Africa (Chenin Blanc), Argentina (Malbec) and Chile (Carmenère) underline the depth of quality that challenged the Co-Chairs’ final selections.Italy’s breadth is equally impressive, with several category firsts represented: Piedmont’s inaugural Best in Show Barbera, Franciacorta’s first top accolade, plus debut appearances for Sicily's Cerasuolo di Vittoria and Tuscany's Vino Nobile di Montepulciano. Alongside them sit commanding examples of Barolo and Carmignano Rosso Riserva that exemplify the country’s extraordinary range.Explore the full Top 50 and all the other medal winners at the Decanter World Wine Awards

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