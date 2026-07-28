LC Sign Opens Manufacturing Platform to Support Youth Career Development Through Industry-Education Partnership

Students, mentors, and representatives from LC Sign and Guangdong Polytechnic of Industry and Commerce celebrate the completion of the Youth Career Empowerment Program. LC Sign mentors guide students through practical signage production processes as part of the company’s industry-education partnership program. LC Sign CMO Tony Zhu introduces students to social media content creation and digital brand communication during the 2026 Youth Career Empowerment Program.

The program provides students with hands-on manufacturing experience, mentorship, and career insights through industry collaboration.

We believe industry knowledge should be shared with the next generation. By opening our workplace, we help young talent build confidence, practical skills, and career direction.” — Anne L., CEO of LC Sign

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GUANGZHOU, China — July 2026 — LC Sign, a global custom signage manufacturer and commercial signage engineering provider, has launched its 2026 Youth Career Empowerment Program, providing students with practical workplace experience through an industry-education collaboration with Guangdong Polytechnic of Industry and Commerce.

Initiated following a practice program request from the educational institution, LC Sign opened its corporate workspace and manufacturing facility to four students, offering a free professional learning platform as part of the company’s long-term corporate social responsibility (CSR) commitment.

The two-week program was designed to help students bridge the gap between academic learning and real-world industry operations by experiencing professional workflows, manufacturing processes, team collaboration, and career development guidance.

Connecting Academic Learning with Real Manufacturing Experience

As industries continue to evolve through technology, globalization, and advanced manufacturing, preparing young talent with practical skills has become increasingly important.

Through the Youth Career Empowerment Program, LC Sign provided students with direct exposure to the operations of a global signage manufacturing company, allowing them to understand how customized signage projects move from design concepts to engineering execution and final delivery.

The program began with an orientation led by LC Sign’s Human Resources team. Students were introduced to the company’s history, organizational structure, business operations, and manufacturing processes before visiting the production facility.

During the factory tour, students gained firsthand insight into different stages of signage production, including design coordination, material processing, fabrication, quality control, and project execution.

One-to-One Mentorship and Workplace Learning

A key feature of the program was LC Sign’s one-to-one mentorship system.

Each student was assigned an experienced company mentor who provided professional guidance, shared industry knowledge, and introduced students to the responsibilities and skills required in different operational roles.

Students participated in practical learning across multiple departments, including:

1. Product Design

2. Engineering Management

3. Intelligent Manufacturing

4. Quality Control

5. International Business Collaboration

Beyond department learning, students also attended internal team meetings to observe how different teams communicate, coordinate projects, and support global customer delivery.

This workplace exposure enabled students to better understand professional collaboration, business decision-making, and the practical application of academic knowledge.

Sharing Learning Outcomes and Celebrating Growth

The program concluded with a Practice Achievement Sharing Session, where students presented their experiences, observations, and personal reflections from the two-week journey.

LC Sign mentors, management representatives, and faculty members from Guangdong Polytechnic of Industry and Commerce attended the session, listening to the students’ presentations and providing professional feedback.

To recognize their completion and growth, Tony Zhu, Chief Marketing Officer of LC Sign, represented the company in awarding Certificates of Completion to all participating students.

The certificate presentation marked an important milestone for the students while reflecting LC Sign’s commitment to creating meaningful opportunities for young talent development.

Expanding LC Sign’s Long-Term Social Responsibility Commitment

The Youth Career Empowerment Program is part of LC Sign’s broader ESG strategy focused on education empowerment, inclusive development, and responsible industry engagement.

Previously, LC Sign launched The Touchpoint Initiative, a long-term accessibility program designed to advance inclusive design within the signage industry.

As part of this initiative, LC Sign completed an accessibility project at Qiming School, providing 631 precision-engineered braille signs designed to improve navigation safety and independence for visually impaired students.

Through these initiatives, LC Sign continues to explore how manufacturing expertise can contribute to broader social value — from creating more accessible environments to supporting the development of future professionals.

Building a Responsible Manufacturing Future

LC Sign believes that responsible manufacturing extends beyond production capabilities. By sharing industry knowledge, opening workplace resources, and supporting the next generation of talent, the company aims to strengthen connections between education, industry, and society.

Looking ahead, LC Sign plans to continue expanding its social impact initiatives through potential school-enterprise training programs, youth innovation support, accessibility-focused design education, and other community development efforts.

“Every career starts with an opportunity. By opening our doors and sharing our experience, we hope to help young people discover their potential and prepare for the future of work,” said Anne L., CEO of LC Sign.

About LC Sign

Founded in 2011, LC Sign is a global custom signage manufacturer and commercial signage engineering provider specializing in illuminated signage, architectural branding systems, wayfinding solutions, and bespoke visual identity projects.

Serving clients across more than 160 countries, LC Sign integrates design, engineering, manufacturing, quality management, and global logistics to support brand owners, signage partners, contractors, and commercial projects worldwide.

Through continuous innovation, responsible manufacturing practices, and social impact initiatives, LC Sign continues to develop as a global partner connecting design, technology, and sustainable growth.

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