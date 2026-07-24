New Elkhart County Study Finds Nearly 1 in 3 Michiana Roofing Requests Arrive in Just Two Months

Relentless Roofing Co. publishes its first annual analysis of homeowner roofing demand across Elkhart County and the greater Michiana region.

ELKHART, IN, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nearly one in three roofing requests from Michiana homeowners arrives in March and April alone, according to new research published this week by Relentless Roofing Co. , a licensed residential and commercial roofing contractor based in Elkhart, Indiana. The study, titled The Michiana Roof Report 2026 , analyzes multi-year homeowner service requests submitted across Elkhart County and more than ten surrounding communities.The findings point to a roofing market compressed into a narrow seasonal window, a homeowner base increasingly choosing full replacement over repair, and a measurable share of demand driven directly by storms and insurance claims.The complete study is available at https://relentlessroofingco.com/michiana-roof-report-2026/ Key Findings:The report identifies five patterns in how Michiana homeowners seek roofing help. A summary of the findings is also available in our write-up: Elkhart County roofing study: key findings - Nearly one in three requests (30%) arrives in March and April alone. Extending the window from March through July captures almost two-thirds of the entire year's demand.- Homeowners requested full roof replacement 2.6 times more often than repair. Replacement accounted for 54% of all inquiries, against 21% for repair or inspection.- 15% of all requests traced directly to storms, fallen trees, hail, or insurance claims.- 34% of homeowners submitted requests outside business hours, and 58% used a mobile device.- Leaks and storm damage tied as the most common issues described, while metal roofing appeared in 12% of detailed messages.A Two-Month Window Drives a Third of Annual DemandApril emerged as the single busiest month in the study period, at more than double the volume of an average month. A secondary peak follows in July.Chart: Michiana Roof Report 2026, Relentless Roofing Co. Free to reproduce with attribution.The pattern reflects Northern Indiana's weather cycle. Winter freeze-thaw damage becomes visible as snow melts in March, while the region's severe-weather season — hail, straight-line winds, and occasional tornado activity — opens in April. Both waves reach contractors at the same time.The concentration has practical consequences for homeowners. Contractor schedules fill fastest during precisely the months when demand peaks, meaning homeowners who schedule inspections ahead of the spring rush face shorter wait times and have more room to manage insurance paperwork.Storm Activity Produces Region-Wide Demand SurgesThe study found that 15% of all requests were tied to a weather event or insurance process. The effect intensified following spring 2026 storm activity in Elkhart County, when March and April became the busiest two-month stretch in the entire study window, accompanied by a marked rise in storm- and tree-related messages.Because storms affect the whole region simultaneously, inspection queues lengthen within days rather than weeks. Homeowners who document damage and request inspections in the first week following a storm are typically scheduled well ahead of those who wait.A Message from the Owner"We have been telling homeowners for years that spring fills up fast, but this is the first time we have been able to show them the numbers," said TJ, owner of Relentless Roofing Co. "A third of the year's calls land in two months. If you know that, you can plan around it instead of waiting in line behind everyone else in the county.""We published this because the information is useful whether or not someone hires us," he added. "Homeowners in Elkhart County should be able to make decisions based on real local data, not guesswork."MethodologyThe Michiana Roof Report 2026 analyzes homeowner service inquiries submitted through the Relentless Roofing Co. website over a multi-year period spanning 2024 through mid-2026. Requests originated from homeowners across the Michiana region, including Elkhart, Goshen, South Bend, Mishawaka,Granger, Bristol, Middlebury, Nappanee, Wakarusa, Osceola, and nearby southwest Michigan communities.All findings are reported as percentage shares. Monthly figures are normalized per calendar month to account for unequal observation across the study window. No personally identifying information is published. Sample size and record-level detail are available to journalists and researchers on request.Journalists and researchers may reproduce any statistic from the report with attribution to Relentless Roofing Co.Communities Covered in the Study- Elkhart- Goshen- South Bend- Mishawaka- Granger- Bristol- Middlebury- Nappanee- Wakarusa- OsceolaAbout Relentless Roofing Co.Relentless Roofing Co. is a professional residential and commercial roofing company serving Elkhart County and the wider Michiana region. The company specializes in roof repairs, full roof replacements, storm restoration, gutters, and siding services. Known for honest recommendations and dependable workmanship, Relentless Roofing Co. continues to earn strong reviews from homeowners and business owners across Northern Indiana. The Michiana Roof Report is published annually.You can stay in contact and follow latest posts here: https://share.google/3b6w4BzbhHtaFbLyK Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/relentlessroofingco/ Google Business Profile: https://maps.app.goo.gl/RsW76E5AyLoHjuzh6 Website: https://relentlessroofingco.com/ Elkhart, IN 46517, United States

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