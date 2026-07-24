Shanghai Focus Industrial Co., Ltd.

Exploring Leading Manufacturers Delivering Advanced Single Pass Printing Solutions for Packaging, Labels, and Industrial Applications

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SHANGHAI, China — The global digital printing for packaging market, valued at USD 31.64 billion in 2023, is projected to reach USD 75.55 billion by 2032, according to Zion Market Research. Single pass printers, capable of printing at speeds ranging from 10 to 80 meters per minute depending on configuration, have become a cornerstone technology for high-speed packaging, label, and industrial printing. As demand grows for on-demand, plate-free production, five manufacturers have emerged as key players in the single pass printer segment in 2026.Shanghai Focus Industrial Co., Ltd.Shanghai Focus Industrial Co., Ltd. ( FocusInc ), founded in 2008, is a global industrial digital printing solutions provider specializing in high-speed single-pass inkjet technology for sustainable packaging and industrial applications. The company’s manufacturing facility covers 35,000 square meters, with approximately 45 employees and an annual production capacity of 800 units. Export business accounts for 95% of total sales, with major markets including the EU, USA, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Australia, Canada, and the UK.FocusInc offers a comprehensive range of single pass printers, including the Cobra series for corrugated and packaging printing, the Viper and Vesa series for labels, the Falcon series for desktop packaging, and the Acaleph series for industrial UV printing. Notably, the Cobra-691S Max supports printing speeds of 20–40 meters per minute with HP PageWide technology, while the Acaleph-891S-i delivers up to 40 m/min with industrial-grade inkjet heads from Seiko, Ricoh, or Toshiba. FocusInc’s product matrix spans from entry-level desktop units to fully automated inline production lines, enabling customers to scale from small-batch proofing to mass production.Contact: Linda Tang — Email: info@focusdgt.com | Tel/WhatsApp/WeChat: +86 177 6513 2139 | Website: www.focusincprinter.com Shenzhen Sunthinks Technology Co., Ltd.Shenzhen Sunthinks Technology Co., Ltd. is a Chinese manufacturer focused on high-precision industrial inkjet printing equipment. The company offers single pass printers primarily targeting the corrugated packaging market. Sunthinks emphasizes stable printhead configurations and durable mechanical construction for continuous production environments. Its products are widely used in the domestic and Southeast Asian markets.Hanglory GroupHanglory Group, headquartered in China, provides digital printing solutions with a strong focus on corrugated box and carton printing. The company’s single pass printers are designed for high-volume corrugated board production, integrating automatic feeding and stacking modules. Hanglory is recognized for its integrated approach, offering turnkey solutions that combine printing with post-processing equipment.Robotjet Technology Co., Ltd.Robotjet Technology Co., Ltd. specializes in UV inkjet printing systems , including single pass models for label and flexible packaging applications. The company’s technology is built around piezo printheads, offering resolutions up to 1200 dpi. Robotjet serves a range of industries from food packaging to pharmaceutical labels, with an emphasis on customization and technical support.Foofon Digital Equipment Co., Ltd.Foofon Digital Equipment Co., Ltd. is known for its single pass digital inkjet printers tailored for paper bag and flexible packaging printing. Industry sources indicate that single-pass technology enables production speeds of 30–80 meters per minute for paper bag printing. Foofon’s machines are designed to replace traditional analog processes, offering plate-free, on-demand production with quick job changeover.Industry ContextAccording to Straits Research, inkjet digital printers accounted for 42.5% of the global digital printer market in 2025. The shift from analog to digital printing in packaging is driven by the need for shorter run lengths, variable data printing, and reduced inventory. China alone produced over 88 billion square meters of corrugated board in 2024, according to the China Packaging Federation, creating substantial demand for high-speed single pass equipment.Market OutlookAs packaging converters and label printers increasingly adopt digital workflows, single pass printers are expected to capture a growing share of the market. The technology’s ability to handle variable data, reduce setup time, and eliminate physical plates makes it suitable for both large-scale and short-run production. Among the five manufacturers profiled, FocusInc stands out for its broad product coverage and global reach, offering solutions from entry-level desktop printers to fully integrated industrial systems.For more information about FocusInc’s single pass printer range, contact the company directly or visit its official website.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.