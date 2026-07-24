Chairman Smith: Trump Administration is Fighting for American Workers and American Values

WASHINGTON, D.C.– Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith (MO-08) issued the following statement after the Trump Administration announced plans to impose tariffs of 10 percent to 12.5 percent on U.S. trading partners under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 in an effort to combat the use of forced labor in economies around the world:

“True to its word, the Trump Administration is fighting for American families, farmers and small businesses – as well as American values – when it comes to our trading relationships. Holding accountable those countries that are not doing nearly enough to rid their supply chains of goods produced with forced labor is appropriate to address unfair trading practices that put American workers at a competitive disadvantage. But it is also absolutely necessary to combat this moral outrage. While a nation like China has a long and deplorable track record of using forced labor, many other nations around the world are also just not living up to the basic standards that the United States expects of our trading partners. The Trump Administration’s investigations have already compelled a number of countries to put forward proposals and take concrete steps to implement forced labor import bans, and I am glad to see this proposal recognizes those countries’ efforts in their proposed tariff rates. But I appreciate the Administration for recognizing that more can and should be done to hold our trading partners accountable and further address the scourge of forced labor practices occurring within their borders.”