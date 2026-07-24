President Cyril Ramaphosa officiates Ummbila Emoyeni Wind Energy Facility commercial operations, 31 Jul

President Cyril Ramaphosa will, on Friday, 31 July 2026, officiate the commencement of commercial operations at the Ummbila Emoyeni Wind Energy Facility near Bethal in Mpumalanga.

The commencement of commercial operations marks an important milestone in South Africa's efforts to strengthen energy security, advance infrastructure development and drive inclusive economic growth through investment in renewable energy.

Three years after the investment commitment associated with the Seriti Green project was announced at the South African Investment Conference, the commencement of commercial operations represents a significant milestone in translating investment commitments into operational infrastructure that contributes to South Africa's long-term economic development.

Located in Mpumalanga, South Africa's traditional energy-producing region, the Ummbila Emoyeni Wind Energy Facility demonstrates the practical implementation of South Africa's Just Energy Transition.

The project combines renewable electricity generation with significant investment in transmission infrastructure, long-term regional operations, local supplier participation, skills development and community investment.

The first phase of the project entails 155MW of wind generation and forms part of a planned 900MW renewable energy programme that will contribute additional renewable electricity generation capacity while strengthening South Africa's energy system.

The event also showcases how collaboration between government, the private sector, investors and local communities is supporting infrastructure-led growth, expanding energy capacity, creating employment opportunities and contributing to regional economic development.

President Ramaphosa will officiate the commencement of commercial operations at the Ummbila Emoyeni Wind Energy Facility as follows:

Date: Friday, 31 July 2026

Time: 10h00

Venue: Seriti Green’s Ummbila Emoyeni Wind Energy Facility, Bethal, Mpumalanga

Members of the media wishing to cover the event are requested to RSVP by completing the attached form and submitting to newsdesk@journalismweb.co.za before Monday, 27th July 2026.

Media accreditation enquiries: Dean McCoubrey at 083 4554 808/Patience Mtshali at 083 376 9468

Media enquiries: Vincent Magwenya, Spokesperson to the President – media@presidency.gov.za