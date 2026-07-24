President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses first session of the seventh Pan-African Parliament, 27 Jul

President Cyril Ramaphosa will, on Monday, 27 July 2026, address the Official Opening of the First Ordinary Session of the Seventh Parliament of the Pan-African Parliament (PAP), at its headquarters in Midrand, Gauteng.

The session, convened by the Pan-African Parliament from 27 to 31 July 2026, will be held under the African Union's 2026 Theme: "Assuring Sustainable Water Availability and Safe Sanitation Systems to Achieve the Goals of Agenda 2063."

This follows the successful election of the new PAP Bureau on 30 April 2026, marking the commencement of a new parliamentary term, and reaffirming the institution's role in promoting democratic governance, continental integration and the implementation of Agenda 2063.

As the host country of the Pan-African Parliament, South Africa remains firmly committed to supporting the institution and strengthening cooperation among African Union Member States and continental institutions in advancing Africa's collective interests.

The Official Opening Ceremony will take place as follows:

Date: Monday, 27 July 2026

Time: 11h00

Venue: Pan-African Parliament Headquarters, Midrand

Note to media: The Media Accreditation process has been concluded by the Pan-African Parliament: Communications.

Media enquiries: Vincent Magwenya, Spokesperson to the President – media@presidency.gov.za

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