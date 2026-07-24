Gauteng Roads and Transport on agreement with provincial taxi industry to keep transport running

Gauteng government and provincial taxi industry reach agreement to keep transport running

The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport and the leadership of the provincial taxi industry have reached a decisive agreement to resolve key challenges in the sector and ensure uninterrupted public transport services across the province.

MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, met with taxi industry leaders earlier today to address critical issues affecting the minibus taxi sector, including operating licences, regulatory compliance, commuter safety, and sector stability.

Welcoming the outcomes of the meeting, MEC Diale-Tlabela emphasised the central role of public transport in the province’s economy and daily life.

“We welcome the spirit of cooperation demonstrated today. We remain committed to resolving all outstanding matters through constructive engagement in the best interests of commuters and the people of Gauteng,” said the MEC.

She added that the agreement reflects a shared commitment between government and the taxi industry to maintain stability and protect commuters.

“Uninterrupted public transport is critical to our economy and to the lives of our residents. Every commuter has the right to travel safely, freely, and without fear. We will continue working closely with the taxi industry to build a system that is safe, reliable, affordable, and compliant with the law.”

Key agreements reached include:

Ongoing structured engagements with regular progress reviews

Accelerated resolution of operating licence issuance, including verification and inheritance matters.

Joint interventions to address commuter safety concerns, including allegations of intimidation and harassment.

“The provincial government and taxi leadership have recommitted to accountability and collaboration as we tackle the challenges facing the sector. Our shared goal is a safe, reliable, and accessible public transport system for all,” said MEC Diale-Tlabela.

On operating licences, the MEC indicated that the Department has issued more than 3,000 licences since November 2025, following improvements in internal capacity and streamlined processes.

“The Department is also strengthening direct engagement with operators to improve oversight and better understand sector challenges,” she added.

Media Enquiries:

Department’s Head of Communications

Ms Melitah Madiba

Cell:073 644 9935

MEC’s Spokesperson

Mr Lesiba Mpya

Cell:078 450 9841

Email pressoffice.gpdrt@gauteng.gov.za

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