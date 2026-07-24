SASSA on last call for gold cards beneficiaries to complete their switch to Postbank black cards

Last call on SASSA gold cards beneficiaries to complete their switch to Postbank black cards

Postbank appeals to social grant beneficiaries who have not yet migrated from SASSA Gold Cards to Postbank Black Cards to do so without further delay, as the opportunity to switch is rapidly drawing to a close.

The migration to Postbank Black Cards is essential to ensuring uninterrupted access to payments for the affected social grant beneficiaries, and they have a deadline of 31 August to complete the switch. SASSA Gold Cards are being phased out and will no longer work.

Social grant beneficiaries who do not complete the migration to Postbank Black Cards on time risk experiencing disruptions to their payments.

Accordingly, beneficiaries are strongly encouraged not to wait until the August month payment dates, or final days of the migration period to switch their cards to avoid last-minute queues congestions at our service points and ensure a seamless transition. We urge them to get their Postbank Black Card immediately because early migration is the most effective way for safeguarding uninterrupted access to their social grant payments.

Thamsanqa Cele, Postbank Chief Commercial Officer says, “We are already noticing a steady increase in queues at several of our card replacement sites and based on current trends, we anticipate that queues will become considerably longer in August, which is the final month before the deadline. Beneficiaries who postpone their visit until then may experience substantial delays due to the expected increase in demand.”.

Postbank has put in place the necessary resources to support beneficiaries during the card migration program. However, the success of the programme also depends on beneficiaries taking advantage of the time that remains and ensuring that they replace their cards from our sites as soon as possible.

Postbank Black Cards can be collected from selected retailers that include Shoprite, Checkers, Usave, Pick n Pay, Boxer and Spar stores. The card replacement sites are open every Monday to Friday from 09H00 to 17H00 nationwide and grant beneficiaries can Dial *120*355# from their mobile phones to locate a nearby site. Replacing a card is free of charge, and all that is required is a valid RSA ID or temporary ID.

Social grant beneficiaries are also discouraged from visiting SASSA offices unnecessarily for payment enquiries related to SASSA Gold Cards or Postbank Black Cards. Beneficiaries that are using a SASSA Gold Card or Postbank Black Cards should visit a nearby Postbank site or contact our call center for any enquiries or payment-related assistance. Postbank’s customer service staff in the sites and contact center are equipped to resolve incidents such as when a beneficiary has not received a payment, card PIN, card reissues for beneficiaries who have lost/stolen card cases or those whose transactions with their cards are declining.

For more information and assistance, beneficiaries may contact Postbank on 0800 5354 55.

For enquiries, contact:

Bongani Diako (Postbank Spokesperson)

Cell: 082 788 2219

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