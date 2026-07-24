i-ESG Delivers Data-Driven Climate Change Simulation for Korea's Presidential Commission on Climate Crisis Response

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ● Second consecutive year of collaboration, following the Commission-hosted Climate Change Simulation Competition in 2025● Invited as the sole presenter for a three-hour interactive session, validating in real time how policy choices shift global temperature and the economy● Data- and AI-powered ESG intelligence in the spotlight as sustainability disclosure mandates take effect worldwidei-ESG, an ESG-specialized data intelligence platform company, successfully concluded an invited seminar on data-driven climate change simulation for the Presidential Commission on Climate Crisis Response (PCCCR), Korea's top public-private climate governance body, on July 4.Running approximately three hours, the seminar engaged some 200 "climate citizens" of the Commission in an interactive, data-driven exercise. i-ESG CEO Bell led the session as an official Climate Ambassador of Climate Interactive, a U.S. climate change think tank. Participants selected and combined policy levers, renewable energy expansion, fossil fuel taxation, carbon pricing, methane reduction, and afforestation, among others, and watched, in real time, how each choice shifted the global temperature trajectory and its economic ripple effects. Starting from data showing the planet currently on a path to roughly 3.3°C of warming above pre-industrial levels, participants worked to identify policy combinations capable of meeting the Paris Agreement's 1.5–2°C targets, translating complex climate science and economic models into intuitive, quantitative terms. The session used En-ROADS, a simulator jointly developed by Climate Interactive and MIT that turns complex climate science and economic models into data, making the impact of policy decisions intuitive for anyone to grasp.The seminar marks i-ESG's second consecutive year working with the Commission, following the Climate Change Simulation Competition hosted in July 2025 by its predecessor body, the Presidential Commission on Carbon Neutrality and Green Growth.Under its mission "For All Actions Sustainable," i-ESG translates the urgency of climate change and the importance of ESG into solutions built on data and AI analytics, and plans to continue expanding data-driven climate and ESG collaboration with governments, public institutions, and companies.The engagement comes as ESG regulation enters full force. Korea has finalized a phased sustainability disclosure roadmap beginning in 2028 with large listed companies, while global regimes such as the EU Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) and supply chain due diligence rules continue to expand, leaving companies with compliance burdens increasingly difficult to manage on their own. i-ESG structures vast regulatory and industry benchmark databases through its patented technology, replaces fragmented, manual ESG data collection with a cloud-based, ESG-specialized data management platform, and applies proprietary data and AI patents to deliver analysis free of hallucination and greenwashing, helping more companies identify and respond to complex ESG regulatory risks.The i-ESG platform offers six modules (ESG readiness assessment, materiality assessment, sustainability reporting and disclosure, ESG data management, supply chain ESG risk management, and carbon tracking) in a single SaaS platform, built on more than 20 million ESG-specific datapoints and 13+ technology patents.An approved member of the UN Global Compact (UNGC), i-ESG co-launched 'ASAP,' the first AI-powered, CoP-based ESG assessment and action platform, with UNGC Network Korea. The company is B-Corp certified, holds ISO 27001 and ISO 9001 certifications, and won the Forbes Korea Social Contribution Award in the ESG Solution category for two consecutive years. i-ESG serves 1,000+ global clients alongside 40+ partners including Microsoft and Naver, and is expanding into global markets from its subsidiaries in Abu Dhabi, UAE and Singapore."This seminar showed how data can turn climate policy debate into concrete, testable choices," said Bell (Jongwoong Kim), CEO of i-ESG. "As disclosure mandates become reality, our job is to help companies turn ESG from a cost into a competitive edge with data and AI they can trust."To inquire about climate change simulation seminars or explore i-ESG's platform, visit www.i-esg.io to request a live demo, or contact gt@i-esg.io.

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