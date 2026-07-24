CHILD CARE FRAUD INVESTIGATION LEADS TO PLEA AGREEMENT

(JACKSON, MISS) — The Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS), Office of Inspector General, Division of Investigation, announced a DeSoto County resident has entered into a plea agreement following an MDHS investigation into welfare fraud.

Brandi Rhoden of DeSoto County entered a plea agreement with the District Attorney in DeSoto County Circuit Court on June 1, 2026, related to fraudulent receipt of public assistance benefits. The investigation determined that Rhoden improperly received $12,319.70 in Child Care Payment Program benefits by failing to accurately report her household income.

Rhoden was sentenced to three years of probation and ordered to pay fines, fees, and restitution totaling $13,619.70.

“This is a great example of continued collaboration between our investigations team, MDHS county offices, District Attorneys, and local law enforcement,” said Sandra Griffith, MDHS Inspector General.

The investigation was conducted by Agent Bankston with the MDHS Office of Inspector General’s Division of Investigation. Established in 2018, the Division is responsible for detecting, preventing, and deterring fraud, waste, and abuse and has recovered millions in SNAP overpayments since its inception.

“This investigation and plea agreement demonstrate, once again, the controls we have put in place to identify, investigate, and eliminate fraud in our programs; plainly, those controls are working,” said Robert G. “Bob” Anderson, MDHS Executive Director. “This case is also proof positive that we are providing proper oversight for our child care program.”

Suspected fraud can be reported to MDHS at any time by submitting the Fraud Tip Form online at https://www.mdhs.ms.gov/report-fraud/, calling the Fraud Tip Line at 1‑800‑299‑6905, or emailing fraud@mdhs.ms.gov.

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