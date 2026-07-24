BeAlice, the Leading Sustainable Minnesota Handbag Brand, Launches in Nordstrom

BeAlice's Baby Blair, Alice Embossed and the Shoulder Bags Are Live on Nordstrom!

Minnesota-crafted, eco-conscious handbag brand BeAlice expands its reach with a national retail debut at Nordstrom.

BeAlice was born from the belief women shouldn’t have to choose between style and function. Our commitment to craftsmanship and versatilityinspired designs with intention and functional silhouettes.” — Amy Schmitz

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BeAlice , the woman-owned Minnesota handbag brand known for its handcrafted, convertible designs, today announced that its collection is now available at Nordstrom . The launch marks a milestone for the brand, bringing its made-in-the-USA handbags to one of the country's most recognized retailers.Founded in 2018, BeAlice began with a personal spark: after founder Amy Schmitz brought home a Saint Bernard puppy named Alice, she set out to design a bag that could keep up with the demands of motherhood and everyday life. That idea grew into a brand built around a simple belief, that women deserve accessories as dynamic as their lives.BeAlice designs convertible handbags in a range of styles, including its signature Alice Handbags, Blair Handbags, Baby Blair Handbags, and Suede Totes. Each piece is handmade in small batches in the USA using premium leather and calf hair, natural brass hardware, and the brand's signature red piping, details that reflect BeAlice's focus on craftsmanship, versatility, and quality. The collection ranges from approximately $125 to $365.The brand's growth has been a collaborative effort. In 2025, Becky Geyer joined as a business partner, helping guide BeAlice into its next chapter, a chapter that now includes the brand's debut at Nordstrom. The Nordstrom launch includes and all designs are available on Nordstrom.com. Shoppers can shop online at Nordstrom.com.For BeAlice, the partnership is an opportunity to introduce its handcrafted designs to a national audience while staying true to its Minnesota roots and its commitment to making accessories that move with women through every part of their day.BeAlice has been recently spotted on Grammy's Academy Member Chanel West Coast, as well as Emily Curl, the New York-based correspondent for Entertainment Tonight. BeAlice was also recently featured in Forbes Magazine USA.About BeAlice: Founded in 2018 and based in Minnesota, BeAlice is a woman-owned brand creating handcrafted, convertible handbags made in small batches in the USA. Designed around the belief that "women deserve accessories as dynamic as their lives," the brand is known for its versatile styles, premium materials, and signature red piping. Learn more at bealice.com, or follow along on Instagram (@shopbealice) and TikTok (@bealiceshop).

BeAlice Bags Featured on ABC's KSTP 5 Eyewitness News

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