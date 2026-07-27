Grammy-Nominated Rap Superstar Offset Live at Sugar Club Bangkok on 13 August

Grammy-nominated rap superstar Offset will perform live at Sugar Club Bangkok, bringing a major international hip-hop event to Sukhumvit Soi 11.

BANGKOK, THAILAND, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sugar Club Bangkok and Panthera Group have announced that Grammy-nominated rap superstar Offset will perform live at Sugar Club Bangkok on Thursday, 13 August 2026. Doors open at 9pm. A limited number of tickets and tables remain available.Widely recognised as a founding member of the pioneering hip-hop trio Migos and a defining force in modern rap, Offset has built an international reputation through platinum-selling records, major collaborations and high-energy live performances. His appearance at Sugar Club Bangkok brings one of the most recognised international artists in hip-hop to the heart of the capital’s nightlife scene.“Bringing an artist of Offset’s calibre to Bangkok is a major moment for Sugar Club and for hip-hop culture in Thailand,” said Michael Grundy, CEO of Panthera Group. “Sugar Club has always been built around authentic hip-hop, world-class entertainment and unforgettable nights, and this performance reflects exactly what the brand stands for.”Located on Sukhumvit Soi 11, near BTS Nana, Sugar Club Bangkok is one of the city’s most prominent hip-hop venues and is dedicated to hip-hop seven days a week. Since opening, the club has built its reputation by combining local talent, international artists, a strong sound system and a late-night atmosphere in one of Bangkok’s busiest entertainment districts.For one night only, fans will be able to experience Offset up close in an intimate club setting that larger concert venues cannot replicate.Admission is strictly limited to guests aged 20 and over.TicketsA limited number of tickets and tables remain available due to strong demand and the venue’s limited capacity. Guests are encouraged to secure their admission or reservation in advance.For ticket information, visit megatix For table reservations, contact Sugar Club Bangkok directly on +66 61 391 3111.About OffsetOffset is one of the most commercially successful and culturally influential rappers of his generation. As a founding member of Migos, the Atlanta trio whose breakout anthem “Bad and Boujee” reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, Offset helped reshape the sound of contemporary hip-hop with his rapid-fire cadence, melodic delivery and unmistakable flow.His solo discography, high-profile collaborations with artists including Drake, Travis Scott and 21 Savage, and Grammy nominations have cemented his position among hip-hop’s most prominent international artists.About Sugar Club BangkokSugar Club Bangkok is a leading hip-hop nightclub located at 37 Sukhumvit Soi 11, Bangkok 10110, Thailand, close to BTS Nana. Dedicated to hip-hop seven days a week, Sugar Club Bangkok has become known for hosting international artists, supporting local talent and delivering premium nightlife and a high-energy club experience in the heart of Bangkok.About Panthera GroupPanthera Group is a privately held diversified management company with operations spanning hospitality, food and beverage, alcohol distribution, entertainment complexes, hotels, engineering, and international investments. The Group operates a portfolio of nightlife, dining and lifestyle brands across Thailand and the wider region, including Sugar Club Bangkok, Sugar Club Phuket, Levels Nightclub, Craft and Whisgars. Panthera Group focuses on building resilient businesses and developing strategic exposure across sectors with enduring global relevance, alongside a growing portfolio of international ventures.

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