Alert the Globe to Rebroadcast Eric Marienthal and Friends Benefit Concert Sunday, July 26 and August 2nd
From left, David Benoit, Talaya Trigueros, Mark Desmond, Niki Haris and Eric Marienthal gather at the Eric Marienthal & Friends benefit concert for High Hopes, rebroadcast in two parts July 26 and Aug. 2 at 5 p.m. PDT on Alert the Globe.
Vocalist Niki Haris captivates the audience during the Eric Marienthal & Friends benefit concert, accompanied by saxophonist Eric Marienthal and renowned jazz pianist David Benoit. The concert will be rebroadcast July 26 and Aug. 2 at 5 p.m. PDT on Alert the Globe.
Part 1 airs July 26 and Part 2 airs Aug. 2, both at 5 p.m. PDT
Recorded July 12 at the Hyatt Regency Newport Beach, the concert featured Grammy Award-winning saxophonist Eric Marienthal, Grammy-nominated pianist David Benoit, vocalist Niki Haris and other guest musicians. The program also included highlights from the annual fundraiser benefiting the High Hopes Head Injury Program.
“We’re grateful to Alert the Globe for once again making the concert available to audiences who couldn’t attend in person,” said Mark Desmond, founder and CEO of High Hopes Head Injury Program. “The rebroadcast helps us continue raising awareness and support for the students and families we serve.”
Alert the Globe has partnered with High Hopes for approximately 15 years, livestreaming the annual concert and helping expand its reach beyond Southern California. Donations benefiting the High Hopes Head Injury Program will be accepted during both broadcasts.
About High Hopes Head Injury Program
Founded in 1975, High Hopes Head Injury Program provides comprehensive rehabilitation for individuals recovering from traumatic brain injuries, strokes and other neurological conditions. Its services include advanced robotic therapy, physical and occupational therapy, speech and cognitive rehabilitation, vocational training and scholarship support. Located in Tustin, California, High Hopes serves more than 60 students each month, many of whom attend on scholarships. For more information, visit www.HighHopes.ws.
About Alert the Globe
Alert the Globe is a livestreaming platform that broadcasts concerts, nonprofit fundraisers, community events, and other special programs to audiences worldwide. For more information, visit www.AlertTheGlobe.com.
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