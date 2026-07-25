Alert the Globe to Rebroadcast Eric Marienthal and Friends Benefit Concert Sunday, July 26 and August 2nd

From left, David Benoit, Talaya Trigueros, Mark Desmond, Niki Haris and Eric Marienthal gather at the Eric Marienthal & Friends benefit concert for High Hopes, rebroadcast in two parts July 26 and Aug. 2 at 5 p.m. PDT on Alert the Globe.

From left, David Benoit, Talaya Trigueros, Mark Desmond, Niki Haris and Eric Marienthal gather at the Eric Marienthal & Friends benefit concert for High Hopes, rebroadcast in two parts July 26 and Aug. 2 at 5 p.m. PDT on Alert the Globe.

Vocalist Niki Haris captivates the audience during the Eric Marienthal & Friends benefit concert, accompanied by saxophonist Eric Marienthal and renowned jazz pianist David Benoit. The concert will be rebroadcast July 26 and Aug. 2 at 5 p.m. PDT on Alert the Globe.

Vocalist Niki Haris captivates the audience during the Eric Marienthal & Friends benefit concert, accompanied by saxophonist Eric Marienthal and renowned jazz pianist David Benoit. The concert will be rebroadcast July 26 and Aug. 2 at 5 p.m. PDT on Alert the Globe.

An Alert the Globe display invited guests to download the app and watch the 27th annual Eric Marienthal and Friends benefit concert, rebroadcast in two parts July 26 and Aug. 2 at 5 p.m. PDT in support of the High Hopes Head Injury Program.

An Alert the Globe display invited guests to download the app and watch the 27th annual Eric Marienthal and Friends benefit concert, rebroadcast in two parts July 26 and Aug. 2 at 5 p.m. PDT in support of the High Hopes Head Injury Program.

Part 1 airs July 26 and Part 2 airs Aug. 2, both at 5 p.m. PDT

We’re grateful to Alert the Globe for bringing the concert to those who couldn’t attend and helping us raise awareness and support for the students and families we serve.”
— Mark Desmond, Founder & CEO, High Hopes Head Injury Program
TUSTIN, CA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alert the Globe will rebroadcast the 27th annual Eric Marienthal and Friends Benefit Concert in two parts, with Part 1 airing Sunday, July 26, and Part 2 airing Sunday, Aug. 2. Both broadcasts will begin at 5 p.m. PDT through the Alert the Globe app and at AlertTheGlobe.com.

Recorded July 12 at the Hyatt Regency Newport Beach, the concert featured Grammy Award-winning saxophonist Eric Marienthal, Grammy-nominated pianist David Benoit, vocalist Niki Haris and other guest musicians. The program also included highlights from the annual fundraiser benefiting the High Hopes Head Injury Program.

“We’re grateful to Alert the Globe for once again making the concert available to audiences who couldn’t attend in person,” said Mark Desmond, founder and CEO of High Hopes Head Injury Program. “The rebroadcast helps us continue raising awareness and support for the students and families we serve.”

Alert the Globe has partnered with High Hopes for approximately 15 years, livestreaming the annual concert and helping expand its reach beyond Southern California. Donations benefiting the High Hopes Head Injury Program will be accepted during both broadcasts.

About High Hopes Head Injury Program
Founded in 1975, High Hopes Head Injury Program provides comprehensive rehabilitation for individuals recovering from traumatic brain injuries, strokes and other neurological conditions. Its services include advanced robotic therapy, physical and occupational therapy, speech and cognitive rehabilitation, vocational training and scholarship support. Located in Tustin, California, High Hopes serves more than 60 students each month, many of whom attend on scholarships. For more information, visit www.HighHopes.ws.

About Alert the Globe
Alert the Globe is a livestreaming platform that broadcasts concerts, nonprofit fundraisers, community events, and other special programs to audiences worldwide. For more information, visit www.AlertTheGlobe.com.

Kelly Bennett
Bennett Unlimited PR, LLC
+1 949-463-6383
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Alert the Globe to Rebroadcast Eric Marienthal and Friends Benefit Concert Sunday, July 26 and August 2nd

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Kelly Bennett
Bennett Unlimited PR, LLC
+1 949-463-6383
Company/Organization
Bennett Unlimited PR
30251 Golden Lantern #E227
Laguna Niguel, California, 92692
United States
+1 949-463-6383
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Bennett Unlimited PR is an experienced Public Relations firm specializing in Media/Publicity Campaigns, Press Releases, and Red Carpet events. With a diverse approach and years of expertise, we offer custom-tailored growth strategies to ensure maximum media attention and success for our clients. Our work has gained national and international recognition, securing well-deserved media coverage for their products, events, or causes. With personalized service and a focus on client representation at key events, we create opportunities to enhance brand awareness and open doors for success. Let us help you craft your story.

http://www.bennettunlimitedPR.com

More From This Author
Alert the Globe to Rebroadcast Eric Marienthal and Friends Benefit Concert Sunday, July 26 and August 2nd
Eric Marienthal, David Benoit and Niki Haris Headline 27th Annual Benefit Concert for High Hopes
Launch CRM Announces Free Launch AI Summer Challenge to Help Service Businesses Put Artificial Intelligence to Work
View All Stories From This Author