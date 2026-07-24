Lyzr Open Sources SivaClaw to Help Startups Automate Fundraising Workflows

NEW JERSEY, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lyzr , an enterprise AI agent platform provider, announced that it is open sourcing SivaClaw, the AI agent the company built and used internally to support its own fundraising process. The open-source release is intended to give startups access to an AI-powered fundraising assistant capable of handling investor communication, organizing diligence materials, and automating repetitive operational tasks that often consume founders' time during fundraisingFundraising requires founders to spend significant time responding to investor questions, sharing documents, preparing follow-up material, and tracking conversations across multiple firms. SivaClaw was designed to automate many of these workflows while leaving relationship building, negotiations, and investment decisions to human teams.During Lyzr's recent fundraising process, SivaClaw interacted with more than 130 prospective investors. The agent responded to common questions, generated company summaries, tracked investor engagement with pitch materials, organized follow-up requests, and consolidated conversations into structured briefings for the leadership team.The AI agent also participated in early-stage conversations with investors by answering questions about the company's product, market positioning, revenue model, and competitive landscape using information provided by Lyzr. According to the company, several investors used the system to better understand the business before engaging with the management team, while others requested AI-generated summaries to support their internal evaluation processes.Having proven the system internally, Lyzr decided to release the underlying architecture as open source so startups can inspect, customize, and extend it for their own fundraising workflows rather than relying on closed AI systems."We built SivaClaw on GitAgent and OpenGAP — the agent lives as version-controlled files under the open OpenGAP protocol, and the GitAgent harness runs it. Clone the repo, audit every rule, and your fundraising engine is live in minutes. That's how we think all agents should ship: open, inspectable, no lock-in," said Shreyas Kapale , Founding Architect at Lyzr AI and creator of GitAgent.Bringing Enterprise AI Fundraising Tools to the Startup EcosystemSivaClaw is built on the same enterprise AI infrastructure that powers Lyzr's platform for organizations across financial services, telecommunications, consulting, insurance, and government sectors. The underlying architecture is designed to retrieve company-specific knowledge, generate contextual responses, maintain conversation history, and organize information across complex business workflows.Because fundraising conversations require a high degree of accuracy, Lyzr says reliability and testing were central to the agent's development before it was used with investors."Fundraising is a bad place for an agent to make things up, you're talking to investors. So before SivaClaw talked to anyone, we ran it through our agent simulation engine thousands of times and put guardrails around it, the same testing we do on every agent. That's why a founder can trust what it says. And now it's open for anyone to use," said Khush Patel , Founding Architect at Lyzr AI.The open-source release enables startups to customize the agent using their own company information, investor materials, financial metrics, and product documentation. Organizations can adapt SivaClaw to answer investor questions, manage diligence requests, prepare briefing notes, track engagement with fundraising assets, and maintain a centralized record of fundraising activity.The announcement reflects a broader shift toward AI agents supporting business operations beyond software development and customer support. As startups increasingly adopt AI to automate internal workflows, fundraising has emerged as another area where repetitive operational tasks can be delegated to AI while founders retain responsibility for strategy, negotiations, and final decisions. Lyzr said the open-source version of SivaClaw will be publicly available for developers and startup teams to inspect, modify, and extend for their own fundraising processes, with the goal of making enterprise-grade AI capabilities more accessible to early-stage companies.About Lyzr AILyzr AI is an enterprise agent orchestration company that combines a comprehensive self-service platform with expert services to help organizations deploy AI agents for mission-critical functions. Founded by Siva Surendira and headquartered in New York with an engineering core in Bengaluru, India, Lyzr AI serves enterprises across banking, insurance, financial services, healthcare, and professional services. Unlike DIY open-source platforms or single-product competitors, Lyzr AI provides Forward Deployed Engineers who work directly with customers to move agents into production with enterprise-grade governance and security. The company's open-source platform ensures no vendor lock-in while delivering the architectural innovations that materially improve the probability of AI implementation success. For more information, visit www.lyzr.ai

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