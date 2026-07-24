iT1 Nucleos and The Kiwi Group Sign Partnership to Enable Monitored Job Applications for Adults in Custody

iT1 Nucleos and The Kiwi Group partnership iT1 Nucleos AchieveDXP Workforce Navigator GOinbox by The Kiwi Group

Purpose-built integration cuts staff email administration and gives correctional workforce partners insight into job-search and employer activity

Prison and jail staff should not have to function as consumer-email administrators simply to help someone apply for a job.” — Chris Aro, COO of Nucleos

TEMPE, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- iT1 Nucleos LLC and The Kiwi Group, Inc. today announced the signing of a strategic partnership agreement to provide adults in custody with a secure, monitored avenue to apply for jobs and communicate with approved employers before release.The integration will combine iT1 Nucleos' education and workforce-development capabilities within their AchieveDXP platform with GOinbox, The Kiwi Group's hosted secure email service for correctional environments. GOinbox provides authorized users with real, working email addresses under agency supervision: actual email that reaches any employer's inbox, not an internal messaging system. Through this system, authorized users will be able to submit applications for approved employment opportunities, receive employer responses, provide requested information, and complete permitted next steps in the hiring process.The purpose-built system will address a fundamental gap in prisons and jails: adults in custody generally have no email at all. There is no practical way for someone preparing for release to send a resume, apply for a position, or hear back from an employer directly. Every step of a job search depends on staff to print, mail, relay, and follow up by hand, a process that is slow, labor-intensive, and expensive, and one that often means real communication with employers simply never happens.Without a dedicated solution, facility staff and contracted workforce-development partners are left improvising, maintaining consumer email accounts on behalf of participants, monitoring multiple inboxes, matching responses to the correct individuals, and manually relaying messages between employers and adults in custody. This consumes valuable staff time, delays employer responses, and creates unnecessary administrative and security burdens.The iT1 Nucleos AchieveDXP platform and GOinbox integration is designed to replace those fragmented workarounds with a centralized, correctional-agency-controlled workflow. Because GOinbox is real hosted email, employers can correspond through standard email channels while the system routes approved job-related communications to the appropriate authorized user while preserving agency monitoring, access controls, and oversight."Prison and jail staff should not have to function as consumer-email administrators simply to help someone apply for a job," said Chris Aro, COO of Nucleos. "Creating accounts, managing phone-based authentication, checking inboxes, and manually passing messages back and forth takes time away from reentry planning and other essential responsibilities. This partnership will provide a more practical way to connect adults in custody with employers while maintaining the visibility and control agencies require."Connecting Workforce Preparation to Measurable Employment ActivityBecause job-related correspondence flows through a single approved email channel rather than paper files, scattered accounts, and staff-relayed messages, correctional workforce-development and reentry partners gain a far more complete view of each participant's employment activity: who applied where, which employers responded, and what follow-up occurred. This visibility can help programs establish baselines and document the outcomes that matter to them, from applications submitted and employer responses received to candidates advancing into interviews and hiring consideration, and it helps identify where participants are progressing and which employers are actively engaging with justice-impacted candidates."Workforce-development programs need more than participation counts; they need visibility into whether education and training are producing real employment opportunities," Aro said. "By tracking the path from job application to employer response and hiring consideration, agencies and their partners can measure progress, identify gaps, and continually improve the support provided to each participant."A More Efficient Path from Education to EmploymentThe partnership will connect the monitored email workflow with iT1 Nucleos' AchieveDXP, which brings education, credentials, vocational training, career preparation, and workforce pathways into a unified digital environment.The integrated experience is intended to help an individual move from learning and credential attainment to job discovery, application, employer communication, and hiring consideration through a coordinated process. Workforce specialists will be able to connect participants with relevant opportunities based on their education, experience, certifications, release plans, and employment goals."Communication is a critical part of every job search, but it must be delivered responsibly within the operational requirements of a correctional environment," said Lee Posner, Head of Business Operations at The Kiwi Group. "Combining GOinbox's hosted secure email with the education and workforce capabilities of iT1 Nucleos and their AchieveDXP platform will give individuals a practical way to engage with employers while helping agencies and workforce partners manage the process efficiently."Because GOinbox provides a real email address rather than a temporary facility account, the connection does not end at release. An individual's inbox, and the employer conversations in it, continue into the community, so a job search started in custody can carry forward without lost messages, changed addresses, or broken threads."Preparing someone for release should include a realistic opportunity to use the education and skills they have developed," Aro added. "This integration will help turn workforce preparation into documented employer engagement and give individuals an opportunity to begin building a pathway toward gainful employment before returning to their communities."Implementation details, participating-employer requirements, reporting capabilities, and availability will be announced as the companies complete technical and operational planning. Access to job opportunities and communication features will be configured by each participating correctional agency and remain subject to agency approval, facility policy, monitoring requirements, contractual terms, data-protection requirements, and applicable law.About iT1 NucleosiT1 Nucleos LLC advances education, workforce development, and reentry readiness through secure, human-centered technology. Its AchieveDXP platform brings learning applications, learner records, credentials, analytics, career resources, and workforce pathways into a unified digital environment. The company serves non-traditional learners, including adults in custody, returning citizens, working adults, and students in underserved education systems. Learn more at nucleos.com.About The Kiwi GroupThe Kiwi Group, Inc. develops GOinbox, hosted secure email for correctional environments. GOinbox gives adults in custody real, working email addresses with agency monitoring, access controls, and policy management built in. Learn more at GOinbox.com.Media ContactsiT1 NucleosIan DunningtonSVP of Salesian@nucleos.com602-784-2917The Kiwi Group, IncLee PosnerHead of Business OperationsLee@TheKiwiGroup.com833-888-2658

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