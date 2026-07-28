Furuno to launch the RCB-100 GNSS timing receiver, making dual-band high precision accessible by easy integration

NISHINOMIYA, HYOGO, JAPAN, July 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are delighted to announce that Furuno plans to launch the RCB-100 GNSS timing receiver in November 2026. By combining a standard RCB form factor with nanosecond-level GNSS accuracy, the RCB-100 accelerates time synchronization adoption for equipment manufacturers.



Launch schedule

November 2026 (planned)



Background

Equipment supporting critical infrastructure in sectors such as telecommunications, broadcasting, electric power, and finance requires GNSS receivers that provide highly accurate time synchronization and strong interference resilience. Centered on Furuno’s industry- leading GT-100 GNSS receiver module, Furuno has built an extensive track record of adoption in the base station and telecommunications infrastructure markets.

However, integrating this level of carrier grade* GNSS performance into new equipment normally requires additional implementation and design work, including dedicated RF circuit design, PCB mounting of the module (soldering and reflow), and antenna system design. This has been a common challenge for equipment manufacturers: the higher the required performance, the greater the barrier to adoption - particularly for low-volume equipment and applications where a dedicated design is not practical.



Product features

The RCB-100 addresses this challenge by delivering Furuno’s GNSS time synchronization capabilities developed through GT-100 - highly accurate synchronization at the level required for telecommunications infrastructure, interference resilience proven in real-world operation against jamming and spoofing, and a long track record in base stations and telecommunications infrastructure - in a format that can be integrated without additional implementation work.

The RCB form factor eliminates the need for dedicated RF design and PCB mounting. The receiver can be installed using only screws and a mating connector, while the standard SMB antenna connector minimizes RF line design work. This enables carrier grade time synchronization to be incorporated directly into low-volume equipment and applications where a dedicated design is not practical.

The RCB-100 is intended for a broad range of applications requiring highly accurate time synchronization, including telecommunications base stations, time servers, data center systems, financial trading systems, power grid systems, as well as broadcasting and telecommunications infrastructure equipment.



Future development

Furuno will extend the trust established through GT-100 to a wider range of equipment and applications for critical infrastructure. Through a product lineup designed to accommodate customers’ implementation environments, Furuno will contribute to improving the reliability of the time synchronization infrastructure that supports society.

* Carrier grade refers to the level of GNSS performance Furuno has developed for base station applications, combining the highest reliability and highly accurate time synchronization with best-in-class interference resilience.

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