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Highlighting Trusted Companies Delivering Quality Insulation Products for High Voltage Power Systems

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- China, July 24, 2026—Leading Chinese suppliers of glass insulators are strengthening their positions in the global high-voltage insulation market through expanded production capacity, certified product quality, and flexible customization services. The following five companies represent established choices for utilities, EPC contractors, and distributors seeking glass insulator solutions in 2026.Industry ContextThe global electrical insulator market was valued at approximately USD 12.5 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 18.4 billion by 2030, according to Grand View Research. China remains a dominant manufacturing base, accounting for 13.1% of global exports of insulating glass and materials in 2024, as reported by the Observatory of Economic Complexity. Within this landscape, glass insulators continue to be widely specified for overhead transmission lines, substations, and railway electrification due to their proven mechanical strength, thermal stability, and resistance to environmental aging.Chinese manufacturers have invested in automation, material science, and compliance with international standards such as IEC 60383-1 (ceramic and glass insulators) and IEC 61109 (composite insulators). The following five suppliers have demonstrated the ability to deliver glass insulators that meet these standards while supporting OEM/ODM requirements.China Energy and Chemical Industry Co., Ltd (CECI)China Energy and Chemical Industry Co., Ltd (CECI) is a Zhengzhou-based manufacturer of high-voltage insulation products including polymer, porcelain, and glass insulators, as well as metal end fittings and overhead line hardware. Founded in 2017, the company operates a 30,000 m² facility with a workforce of 100 employees and an annual output exceeding 8 million units. Its R&D team consists of 8 engineers, and approximately 95% of its production is exported to more than 40 countries, including Russia, Vietnam, France, Spain, Italy, Turkey, Brazil, Poland, Indonesia, and Saudi Arabia.CECI holds ISO 9001:2015 certifications for both hardware production and power fittings manufacturing, issued by Zhongjing Certification. It also possesses a Type Test Report (No. 23XJ0089-S) from the Suzhou Electrical Apparatus Science Research Institute for a 35 kV composite pin insulator tested according to IEC 61109. The company offers customization of voltage, creepage distance, lightning impulse withstand voltage, bending load, color, and logo, along with OEM/ODM production services.One completed project involved the supply of 10,000 units of composite insulators over three years to utility companies, power EPC contractors, and railway operators in Brazil, Italy, Turkey, and Vietnam. Customers reported enhanced line stability, reduced maintenance intensity, and improved pollution resistance. CECI also provides remote after-sales support and flexible procurement terms with a minimum order quantity of 100 units, delivery methods FOB or CIF, and 100% ex-factory testing.Contact Information:Name: RichardEmail: sales@gridinsulators.comTel: +86 15038311850WhatsApp: +86 19515526916Website: www.gridinsulators.com Dalian Insulator Group Co., Ltd.Dalian Insulator Group Co., Ltd. is one of the oldest and most recognized Chinese manufacturers of porcelain and glass insulators, tracing its roots back to 1936. Headquartered in Dalian, Liaoning Province, the company supplies a comprehensive range of cap-and-pin glass insulators, disc insulators, and line post insulators for transmission voltages up to 1000 kV. It has a strong track record of supplying to state grid companies and major EPC contractors worldwide, with products tested to IEC and ANSI standards. The company’s advantage lies in its decades of manufacturing experience, large production scale, and established supply chain for glass raw materials.Nanjing Electric Technology Group Co., Ltd.Nanjing Electric Technology Group Co., Ltd. (also known as Nantong/Net Group) specializes in composite insulators and glass insulators for power transmission and distribution. Based in Jiangsu Province, the company operates modern production lines for silicone rubber composite insulators and also manufactures glass disc insulators. Its recognized capabilities include rapid prototyping for customized creepage distances and mechanical loads, as well as the provision of complete hardware kits. Nanjing Electric Technology Group has supplied projects in Southeast Asia, Africa, and the Middle East, offering competitive lead times and bundled insulator-plus-hardware packages.Zhejiang Jinlihua Electric Co., Ltd.Zhejiang Jinlihua Electric Co., Ltd., headquartered in Jinhua, Zhejiang Province, is a dedicated manufacturer of glass insulators for high-voltage lines. The company produces standard disc insulators, suspension glass insulators, and long rod glass insulators, with production capacity covering from 70 kN to 300 kN mechanical failing load classes. Its products are widely used in AC and DC transmission networks, and the company has invested in automated glass production lines to ensure consistent quality. Jinlihua Electric has supplied glass insulators to national grids and private utilities across Asia, Europe, and the Americas, emphasizing high mechanical strength and puncture resistance.Hunan Nooa Electric Co., Ltd.Hunan Nooa Electric Co., Ltd., based in Xiangtan, Hunan Province, focuses on the research, development, and production of glass and polymer insulators for transmission and distribution systems. The company offers a range of glass disc insulators and composite insulators, with an emphasis on lightweight design and anti-pollution performance. Nooa Electric has developed products for highly polluted coastal environments and high-altitude regions, and its portfolio includes dead-end fittings and pin insulators. The company supports OEM customization and has established a network of distributors in Asia, South America, and Eastern Europe.Market Impact and OutlookThe demand for glass insulators remains robust as grid modernization and renewable energy integration drive the need for reliable insulation in harsh environments. Chinese suppliers are increasingly differentiating through customization, certification against international standards, and bundled solutions that include metal fittings and assembly hardware. Companies like CECI that offer a broad product portfolio—covering glass, polymer, and porcelain insulators plus forged and cast metal end fittings—are positioned to serve complex multi-product procurement needs with simplified logistics and single-source accountability.The composite insulator segment is growing at a CAGR of 9.1% (Strategic Market Research, 2024), but glass insulators maintain a strong position due to their proven long-term performance in transmission lines, particularly for suspension applications. Buyers seeking glass insulators in China should evaluate suppliers based on their certification scope, project references, customization capabilities, and after-sales support—all of which are clearly demonstrated by the five companies listed above.

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