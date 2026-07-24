The 48th WorldSkills Competition "Hotel Reception" – Hengqin International Invitational Concludes Successfully

MACAU, July 24 - On 23 July 2026, the 48th WorldSkills Competition "Hotel Reception" – Hengqin International Invitational concluded successfully at Angsana Zhuhai Hengqin. Mr. Sun Lin, Deputy Director of the Talent Development and Social Security Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin; Mr. Chan Un Tong, Director of the Labour Affairs Bureau of the Macao SAR Government (DSAL); Dr Fanny Vong, Rector of the Macao University of Tourism (UTM); and Dr. Hu Xiao, Chief Expert of China for the Hotel Reception of the 48th WorldSkills Competition, together with experts, coaches, and competitors from all participating delegations, attended the Closing and Award Presentation Ceremony.

Hosted at the WorldSkills Macao Comprehensive Training Base, the Invitational served as a high-level pre-competition proving ground in preparation for the 48th WorldSkills Competition to be held in Shanghai in September this year. Delegations from seven countries and regions participated in the event.

The WorldSkills Macao Comprehensive Training Base was jointly established in May 2024 by the Livelihood Affairs Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, DSAL, UTM, and Angsana Zhuhai Hengqin. In December 2025, the Base was designated, under the name Macao Investment (Hengqin) Health Management Co. Ltd. Angsana Hotel Branch, as a National Training Base for the Hotel Reception Category of the 48th WorldSkills Competition. Since its establishment, the Base has successfully organised a range of activities including conferences, sharing sessions of WorldSkills champions, training camps, and international exchanges, progressively building a platform that integrates world-class hospitality service standards with practical training.

In accordance with the technical standards of the Hotel Reception category of the 48th WorldSkills Competition, the Invitational comprised four competition modules: Front Desk Reception, Back Office Writing, the Speed Module, and the Group Assessment Module, comprehensively assessing competitors' abilities in check-in and check-out procedures, guest complaint resolution, OTA platform correspondence, promotion of local tourism and culture, cross-cultural communication, and teamwork. Over three days of intensive competition, all competitors demonstrated solid professional foundations and outstanding adaptability under pressure.

As the technical unit of the Base, UTM has leveraged its professional strengths in tourism and hospitality management education, exemplifying the deep integration of academic research and skills practice. Looking ahead, UTM will continue to dedicate itself to promoting WorldSkills culture and advancing international cooperation in skilled talent development.