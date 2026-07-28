Shundi Foods Advances Regenerative Agriculture in China's Garlic Supply Chain

A participating farmer inspects garlic crops grown under regenerative agriculture practices Garlic harvested from fields participating in the regenerative agriculture project Shundi Foods' dried garlic ingredients for food manufacturers worldwide

Our vision is to advance regenerative farming by reducing reliance on agricultural chemicals, restoring soil health, and creating a balance between environmental protection and industry development.” — Aaron Zang, Vice President of Shundi Foods

CHINA, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shundi Foods , a leading manufacturer of natural food ingredients, is advancing regenerative agriculture across its garlic supply chain to help strengthen the long-term resilience of agricultural ecosystems and support a more sustainable supply of food ingredients.According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), China accounts for over 70% of global garlic production, with Shandong Province serving as a major growing hub for both domestic and international markets. However, long-term intensive cultivation, heavy reliance on synthetic fertilizers, and limited crop rotation have created growing challenges related to soil degradation, reduced nutrient efficiency, and declining farm productivity across the region.To address these challenges, Shundi invests in the region’s garlic supply chain by providing farmers with technical guidance, agricultural inputs, and field-level support to accelerate the adoption of regenerative agriculture practices. Participating farmers are supported in implementing science-based solutions, including organic fertilizer application to reduce reliance on synthetic fertilizers; 4R nutrient management training, which guides farmers to apply nutrients more efficiently through the right source, rate, timing, and placement; and sustainable mulching solutions, such as organic and biodegradable mulches, to reduce reliance on conventional plastic film.These practices are tailored by agronomy experts to local growing conditions to improve long-term soil health, optimize water use, and support biodiversity. Shundi aims to help local communities adopt more sustainable farming practices that protect their livelihoods while reducing environmental impact.To ensure these practices are applied effectively, the initiative delivers on-the-ground agronomic guidance, regular follow-up field visits, and tailored calculation tools that help farmers make precise, data-informed decisions for their specific plots.Beyond practical field support, the project actively fosters peer-to-peer exchanges and collective training sessions to enable participating farmers to share insights and best practices. By building local knowledge and demonstrating tangible benefits, these learning networks create a positive ripple effect across communities, encouraging the broader adoption of sustainable agricultural methods.The project is monitored through a range of key performance indicators, including greenhouse gas emissions per unit of production, land under regenerative agriculture management, fertilizer use efficiency, crop productivity, and soil organic matter. Ongoing monitoring helps evaluate the effectiveness of these practices under commercial growing conditions and supports future improvements."Our vision is to advance regenerative garlic farming by reducing reliance on agricultural chemicals, restoring soil health, and creating a balance between environmental protection and industry development," said Aaron Zang, Vice President of Shundi Foods. "We believe this will help secure a more sustainable future for garlic cultivation while delivering lasting value for farmers, the environment, and the food industry."About Shundi FoodsFounded in 1995, Shundi Foods is a leading manufacturer of natural food ingredients, specializing in freeze-dried, air-dried, spray-dried, and drum-dried fruits, vegetables, mushrooms, spices, and herbs. The company supplies reliable ingredient solutions to food manufacturers worldwide, supporting applications across seasonings, sauces, soups, convenience foods, bakery, beverages, plant-based foods, and other food applications. For more information, please visit: https://www.shundifood.com/

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