Carbon Offset Carbon Credit Market to Reach USD 7.18 Billion by 2035, Growing at 14.4% CAGR

Carbon Offset Carbon Credit Market Size

The Taskforce on Scaling Voluntary Carbon Markets estimated that aviation alone could require 1.5–2.0 billion offset credits annually by 2035.

Compliance credits account for roughly 62% of the Carbon Offset Carbon Credit Market by value, reflecting the dominance of regulated ETS programs globally” — Prashant Hake

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Carbon Offset Carbon Credit Market reached an estimated USD 1.87 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 2.14 billion in 2026 to USD 7.18 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 14.4% during the forecast period (2026–2035).Market Overview Carbon offset and carbon credit market size are financial mechanisms designed to incentivize greenhouse gas emissions reduction and removal activities, enabling organizations and individuals to compensate for their carbon footprint by purchasing credits representing verified emissions reductions. Carbon credits, also known as carbon offsets, are tradable certificates representing one metric ton of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO₂e) reduced, avoided, or removed from the atmosphere through eligible projects and activities. These credits are generated through various project types including renewable energy, forestry and land use, methane capture, energy efficiency, and industrial process improvements. The market operates through two primary segments: compliance markets, driven by regulatory requirements under emissions trading schemes such as the EU Emissions Trading System (EU ETS), and voluntary markets, where organizations and individuals purchase credits to meet sustainability commitments and corporate net-zero targets.The Carbon Offset Carbon Credit market is experiencing exceptional growth driven by several key factors. The increasing corporate commitments to net-zero emissions and carbon neutrality are a primary growth driver. Companies across all sectors are setting ambitious climate targets and using carbon credits to address residual emissions that cannot be eliminated through internal reduction measures. The growing regulatory pressure and expansion of compliance carbon markets, including the EU ETS, California's cap-and-trade program, and emerging national and regional schemes, is driving demand for compliance credits. The increasing public awareness of climate change and consumer demand for climate action is supporting voluntary market growth.Key industry trends shaping the carbon offset carbon credit market include the development of high-quality, high-integrity carbon credit standards with enhanced verification and environmental integrity requirements. The growing preference for nature-based solutions and carbon removal credits, including reforestation, avoided deforestation, and direct air capture, is gaining momentum. The emergence of digital platforms and blockchain technology for carbon credit trading and tracking is improving market transparency. The increasing focus on co-benefits beyond carbon reduction, including biodiversity, community development, and social benefits, is shaping credit selection.The market is also benefiting from technological advancements in carbon measurement, reporting, and verification (MRV). Innovations in satellite monitoring, remote sensing, and AI-based verification are improving accuracy and reducing costs. The development of digital measurement and reporting tools is enhancing transparency and trust. Advances in carbon removal technologies, including direct air capture and enhanced weathering, are creating new credit-generating project types.Policy and regulatory frameworks are playing a crucial role in shaping the carbon offset carbon credit market landscape. International climate agreements, including the Paris Agreement and its Article 6 mechanisms, provide a framework for international carbon trading. National and regional emissions trading systems and carbon pricing mechanisms create compliance market demand. Government regulations and standards for voluntary carbon markets, including the ICVCM's Core Carbon Principles, are establishing quality benchmarks. Aviation and maritime sector regulations, including CORSIA, are creating demand for eligible credits.The demand outlook for carbon offsets and credits remains exceptionally strong, supported by accelerating corporate climate commitments, expanding regulatory frameworks, and growing public pressure for climate action. The need to mobilize finance for climate mitigation and the role of carbon markets in achieving global climate goals will drive sustained market growth.Get Free Sample Report for Detailed Market Insights:Market SegmentationBy Market Type: The market is segmented into compliance markets and voluntary markets. Compliance markets represent a significant share, driven by mandatory emissions trading schemes and regulatory requirements. Voluntary markets are experiencing rapid growth, driven by corporate sustainability commitments and net-zero targets.By Project Type: The market is segmented by project category including renewable energy, forestry and land use (nature-based solutions), methane capture and utilization, energy efficiency, industrial process improvements, and carbon removal technologies. Renewable energy projects are a major segment, including wind, solar, and hydro. Nature-based solutions are growing rapidly, driven by preference for high-integrity, co-benefit projects.By Credit Standard: The market is categorized by certification standards including Verified Carbon Standard (VCS), Gold Standard, Clean Development Mechanism (CDM), American Carbon Registry (ACR), and others. VCS represents the largest standard. Gold Standard is growing, driven by its focus on sustainable development co-benefits.By Buyer Type: The market is segmented into corporate buyers, government buyers, and retail and individual buyers. Corporate buyers represent the largest segment, driven by sustainability and net-zero commitments. Government buyers include compliance market participants.By Region: The market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Europe is the largest market, followed by North America, with both regions showing strong growth.You can buy this market report at:Regional AnalysisNorth America: The North American carbon offset credit market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by corporate net-zero commitments and regulatory developments. The United States leads the market, with significant voluntary purchases and emerging state-level compliance markets. California's cap-and-trade program creates demand for compliance credits. Canada is developing its carbon credit market, with federal carbon pricing and provincial initiatives. Corporate climate commitments and voluntary demand drive market growth.Europe: Europe is the largest carbon credit market, driven by the EU ETS compliance market and strong voluntary demand. The EU ETS is the world's largest compliance carbon market, creating significant credit demand. The UK and Switzerland have established trading schemes. The region's leadership in climate policy and corporate sustainability commitments supports market growth.Asia-Pacific: Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing market, driven by expanding emissions trading schemes in China, South Korea, and emerging markets, along with growing voluntary demand. China's national ETS is a major market. Japan, Singapore, and Australia are developing carbon markets. Corporate sustainability commitments support voluntary demand.Latin America: The Latin American market is emerging, with significant project development particularly in nature-based solutions and renewable energy. Brazil, Peru, and Colombia are key project origination markets. Growing international demand for high-quality credits supports market development.Middle East and Africa: The region is emerging as a source of carbon credits, particularly through nature-based projects and renewable energy development. South Africa, Kenya, and UAE are developing carbon market capabilities. International demand drives project origination.Competitive Landscape / Key PlayersThe global carbon offset carbon credit market is characterized by a mix of project developers, credit registries, exchanges, and trading intermediaries. Key companies operating in the market include:Verra: A leading carbon credit registry operating the Verified Carbon Standard (VCS), the world's largest voluntary carbon credit program. Verra's standards and registration infrastructure support its market leadership.Gold Standard: A leading carbon credit standard with a focus on sustainable development co-benefits, operating a significant credit registry. Gold Standard's emphasis on quality and integrity supports its market position.South Pole: A global climate solutions provider and project developer, offering carbon credit generation, trading, and advisory services. South Pole's project development and trading capabilities support its market presence.Climate Impact Partners: A carbon credit project developer and trader, offering carbon credit solutions for corporate buyers. The company's expertise in project origination and quality assurance supports its market position.3Degrees Group, Inc.: A provider of climate solutions, offering carbon offsets, renewable energy credits, and advisory services for corporate sustainability programs.Other notable players include C-Quest Capital, Finite Carbon Corporation, and numerous project developers, exchanges, and advisory firms. Strategic developments include project origination, technology partnerships, and expansion into emerging markets.Latest Industry News & DevelopmentsDecember 2025: The Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Market published updated Core Carbon Principles, establishing enhanced quality standards for carbon credits and improving market integrity and buyer confidence.November 2025: A major technology company announced the purchase of 2 million carbon removal credits from direct air capture projects, representing one of the largest carbon removal purchases globally.October 2025: The European Commission announced reforms to the EU ETS, including expansion of the carbon border adjustment mechanism and enhanced carbon pricing measures.Market Challenges & OpportunitiesKey Restraints: The carbon offset credit market faces challenges including concerns about credit quality, additionality, and environmental integrity that affect buyer confidence. The lack of standardization and fragmentation across markets and standards creates complexity. Pricing volatility and transparency issues affect market stability. Double counting and double claiming concerns require robust registry and accounting frameworks. The risk of greenwashing claims and reputational risks for corporate buyers affects market perception.Emerging Opportunities: The carbon offset credit market presents substantial opportunities in the growing corporate net-zero and carbon neutrality movement. The development of high-quality carbon removal credits, including direct air capture and nature-based solutions, offers premium opportunities. The expansion of compliance markets and regulatory frameworks will create additional demand. The integration of carbon credits with corporate sustainability strategies and supply chain decarbonization offers growth.Future Potential: The long-term potential of the carbon offset credit market is exceptional, underpinned by the global imperative to achieve climate goals and the essential role of carbon markets in mobilizing climate finance. Continued development of high-integrity standards and transparent trading infrastructure will enhance market credibility. The growing focus on carbon removal and durable sequestration will expand market opportunities. The essential role of carbon markets in enabling climate action and achieving net-zero emissions ensures sustained market momentum and significant long-term growth potential.To explore more market insights, visit us at:Final Market SummaryThe global Carbon Offset Carbon Credit market is poised for extraordinary growth, with projections indicating an expansion from USD 2.14 billion in 2026 to USD 7.18 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 14.4%. This exceptional growth is driven by accelerating corporate net-zero commitments, expanding compliance carbon markets, growing regulatory frameworks, and increasing public demand for climate action. Europe leads as the largest market, while Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region. The market is shaped by evolving credit standards, digital trading platforms, and growing preference for high-quality carbon removal and nature-based solutions. Despite challenges including credit quality concerns and market fragmentation, the essential role of carbon markets in achieving global climate goals ensures sustained market momentum and significant long-term growth potential throughout the forecast period.More Related Reports from MRFR Library:US Self Contained Breathing Apparatus Market https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/us-self-contained-breathing-apparatus-market-14845 US Milk Tank Cooling System Market https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/us-milk-tank-cooling-system-market-14846 US Grinding Machinery Market https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/us-grinding-machinery-market-15024 US Residential Boiler Market https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/us-residential-boiler-market-15025 US Industrial Noise Control Market https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/us-industrial-noise-control-market-15035 US Diesel Common Rail Injection System Market https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/us-diesel-common-rail-injection-system-market-15114 US Welding shielding gas Market https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/us-welding-shielding-gas-market-15115 US Drive Shaft Market https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/us-drive-shaft-market-15122 US Zero Turn Mower Market https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/us-zero-turn-mowers-market-15139 US Food Waste Management Market https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/us-food-waste-management-market-15648

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