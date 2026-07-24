DHS Celebrates Record-Breaking Success of FIFA World Cup 2026

Thanks to President Trump’s vision and leadership, DHS delivered a safe FIFA World Cup 2026™ and showcased for the world American greatness

WASHINGTON – In what is regarded as the largest sporting event in history, FIFA World Cup 2026™ showcased American exceptionalism for the whole world to see, shattering records in the process. The Department of Homeland Security was instrumental in this success, working with its components, interagency partners, and state and local law enforcement to deliver a safe and secure tournament for American and international visitors alike.

“In one of the most complex security environments we’ve faced, DHS and our components helped deliver a safe and secure tournament while showcasing American exceptionalism. I want to thank the state and local law enforcement agencies across the country, as well as our federal partners, who worked around the clock to help keep millions of fans and visitors safe,” said Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin. “Watching this tournament unfold and seeing the coordination behind the scenes has been extraordinary. Thank you, President Trump, for bringing this vision to life and showcasing America to the world.”

Securing FIFA World Cup 2026™ required a whole-of-DHS effort that included: U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), U.S. Secret Service (USSS), Transportation Security Administration (TSA), U.S. Coast Guard (USCG), Science and Technology Directorate (S&T), the Office of Intelligence and Analysis, Office of Homeland Security Situational Awareness (OSA), Office of Health Security (OHS), and Federal Protective Service (FPS).

DHS and its partners worked around the clock to make FIFA World Cup 2026™ the safest and most successful World Cup in history. Through 38 days of competition on U.S. soil and 78 matches complete, there were no major security incidents at any stadium or FIFA Fan Festival in the U.S.

DHS’ success in securing FIFA World Cup 2026™ included:

Combined, DHS and FBI seized more than 700 unauthorized drones.

CBP’s Air and Marine Operations flew 50+ air missions over stadiums and host cities.

CBP completed more than 19,000 inspections of vehicles headed into stadiums and fan festivals.

CBP seized more than 473,000 counterfeit FIFA World Cup merchandise items, with an estimated genuine retail value totaling more than $33 million.

673+ criminal arrests on human trafficking charges, with 61 adults and 13 minors rescued by ICE and HSI.

HSI intellectual property rights (IPR) enforcement efforts resulted in 48 arrests and 164 seizures related to FIFA World Cup counterfeit goods, which included over 530K items worth over $85 million MSRP.

FIFA World Cup 2026™, co-hosted by the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, marked the first time in the tournament’s history the format expanded from 32 to 48 teams. In total, the tournament spanned 39 days and consisted of 104 matches across the three host nations.

# # #