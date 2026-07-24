DHS Announces More Than $84 Billion in Civil Fines Issued to Illegal Aliens

Reminder to illegal aliens: LEAVE NOW or face fines of $998 per day for refusing to depart after receiving a final order of removal

WASHINGTON – The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced that it has issued more than $84 billion in civil fines to illegal aliens who refuse to leave the United States.

Since the beginning of the Trump Administration, DHS has issued more than 103,000 total fines to illegal aliens, amounting to approximately $84 billion in fines issued.

These fines include $998 per day for any illegal alien who does not voluntarily leave after a final order of removal.

“Under President Trump and Secretary Mullin, DHS is working faster than ever before to remove criminal illegal aliens from our country,” said Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “Our message to illegal aliens is clear: LEAVE NOW. If you don’t you will face the consequences, including fines, arrest, and deportation. Illegal aliens have a choice: They can use the CBP Home app and receive a free flight home and $2,600, or be fined, arrested, and deported.”

In June of 2025, DHS and the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced a streamlined process for fining illegal aliens. This included eliminating a 30-day notice period announcing the intent to issue a fine, authorizing DHS immigration officers to send fines to illegal aliens by regular mail, and shortening the process that applies if illegal aliens contest their fines.

By using the CBP Home app, illegal aliens earn forgiveness for any civil fines or penalties for failing to depart the country. Not only are the fines forgiven, but illegal aliens receive a free flight home and an exit bonus of $2,600.

Those illegal aliens who don’t take advantage of this special offer today have only one alternative: They will be arrested, deported, and they will never be able to return to the United States.

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