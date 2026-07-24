WORST OF THE WORST: ICE Arrests Murderers, Pedophiles, and Drug Traffickers

Nearly 70% of ICE arrests are of illegal aliens charged or convicted of a crime in the U.S.

WASHINGTON –– Yesterday, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested more worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens across the country, convicted for despicable crimes including murder, sexual exploitation of a minor, and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamines.

“Yesterday, ICE law enforcement arrested murderers, pedophiles, drug traffickers, and other criminal illegal aliens,” said Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “These monsters should have never been in our country to begin with. Under President Trump and Secretary Mullin, illegal aliens are no longer welcome in the U.S. If you are here illegally, our message is clear: LEAVE NOW OR FACE THE CONSEQUENCES.”

Yesterday’s arrests include:

Khamkong Chittamath, a criminal illegal alien from Laos, convicted for second-degree murder in Hartford, Connecticut.

Blanca Marisela Mendez-Ramirez, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, convicted for first-degree involuntary manslaughter in Perry County, Missouri.

Fahed Ahmad Husein, a criminal illegal alien from Syria, convicted for second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina.

Rogelio Perez-Chavez, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, convicted for aggravated sexual battery: victim less than 13 years old in Newport News, Virginia.

Rogelio Garcia-Alvarado, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamines in Atlanta, Georgia.

Americans can see more public safety threats arrested in their communities on our webpage WOW.DHS.Gov.

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