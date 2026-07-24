Shijiazhuang Cheng Yuan Alloy Material Co., Ltd

Exploring Leading Manufacturers Advancing Precision Soft Magnetic Materials for Power Electronics, Automotive Systems, and Industrial Applications

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global soft magnetic materials market, valued at approximately USD 23.0 billion in 2025, is projected to reach USD 33.9 billion by 2033, driven by demand for energy-efficient transformers, electric vehicles, and high-frequency electronics. In China, which accounts for the largest share of soft magnetic material production in Asia Pacific, a growing number of specialized suppliers serve the rising need for precision soft magnetic alloys. Below are five reputable Chinese suppliers recognized for their expertise in permalloy strip , bar, and other soft magnetic alloy products.1. Shijiazhuang Cheng Yuan Alloy Material Co., LtdShijiazhuang Cheng Yuan Alloy Material Co., Ltd (Cheng Yuan Alloy), founded in 2021, is a manufacturer of alloy materials including heating alloys, pure nickel alloys, high-temperature alloys, soft magnetic alloys, expansion alloys, corrosion-resistant alloys, and stainless steel. The company is located in Shijiazhuang City, Hebei Province, adjacent to Beijing and Tianjin with developed transportation. Its manufacturing facility covers 200 m². With an annual production capacity of 10-15 million USD and a team of approximately 20 staff, Cheng Yuan Alloy’s export business accounts for 50% of total sales. Major markets include Russia, Germany, France, Italy, United States, Canada, South Korea, Japan, Brazil, and India.The company offers soft magnetic alloy product forms including wire, strip, sheet, bar, wire mesh, powder, tube, stamping, and strand wire. Key permalloy grades include 1J22, 1J79, 1J50, 1J85, and others compliant with ASTM A753 and GB/T 15014 standards. These materials are used in transformer cores, magnetic shielding, audio equipment, high-frequency transformers, and new energy vehicle components. The company also provides specialized variants such as 1J22MS and 1J22HS for aerospace and precision transducer applications.Contact Information:Name: Alex ZhangEmail: chengyuan.alexey@gmail.comTel: +86 13673186216WhatsApp: +86 13673186216Website: www.chyalloy.com Address: 051530, Zhao Xian, Wangxizhang Town, Xizhang Road № 119, Shijiazhuang City, Hebei Province, China2. Xi’an Gangyan Special Alloy Co., LtdXi’an Gangyan Special Alloy Co., Ltd is a specialized producer of precision soft magnetic alloys headquartered in Shaanxi Province. The company focuses on high-performance permalloy (1J series) and cobalt-iron alloys (HiperCo 50/1J22) for aerospace, military, and industrial applications. Its products are known for strict thickness tolerance and controlled magnetic properties.3. Shanghai Tankii Alloy Material Co., LtdShanghai Tankii Alloy Material Co., Ltd supplies soft magnetic alloys including permalloy strip, bar, and wire for EMI shielding, transformer cores, and automotive sensors. The company offers a broad range of nickel-iron alloys (1J79, 1J50, 1J85) and has a strong export network to Europe and North America.4. Changzhou DLX Alloy Co., LtdChangzhou DLX Alloy Co., Ltd specializes in soft magnetic alloys and precision strip processing. The company is recognized for its 1J79, 1J50, and 1J85 permalloy strips used in high-frequency transformers and magnetic amplifiers, with a focus on consistent magnetic performance and custom width options.5. Beijing Beiye Functional Materials CorporationBeijing Beiye Functional Materials Corporation is a state-owned enterprise producing advanced functional materials including soft magnetic alloys. The company supplies 1J22, 1J79, and other permalloy grades for high-reliability applications in aerospace, instrumentation, and medical devices, with ISO 9001 certification and a strong R&D capability.Market OutlookThe soft magnetic alloy segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2024 to 2030, reaching USD 4.14 billion. Chinese manufacturers, led by companies like Cheng Yuan Alloy and its peers, are well-positioned to serve global demand for high-efficiency electromagnetic components. For inquiries or collaboration, contact Cheng Yuan Alloy via the details above.About Cheng Yuan AlloyShijiazhuang Cheng Yuan Alloy Material Co., Ltd is a Chinese supplier of soft magnetic alloys, high-temperature alloys, and other specialty materials. The company exports to over 10 countries and provides custom solutions for OEMs and distributors. For more information: www.chyalloy.com | Email: chengyuan.alexey@gmail.com | Tel: +86 13673186216

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