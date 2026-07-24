Devin Burkholder to Appear on America's Top Contractors TV

FL, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Devin Burkholder, custom home builder and general contractor at Concept Home Builders, is set to appear on America's Top Contractors TV, where he will share insights on custom home building, transparent construction practices, and turning clients' visions into completed projects.America's Top Contractors TV is a cinematic docuseries that spotlights the operators building the real world — the general contractors, trade experts, and construction leaders turning plans into reality through skill, leadership, and execution. Each episode takes viewers inside the journey of a successful contractor, revealing how they win jobs, manage crews, solve problems under pressure, and scale in one of the toughest industries.You can find out more about the show by going to website In this episode, Burkholder will explore how a family handyman business evolved into a custom home building company, the value of combining engineering and military discipline with construction, and the importance of community, craftsmanship, and clear communication throughout the building process.With a growing demand for authentic stories and real-world insight, America's Top Contractors TV continues to spotlight individuals who are shaping their industries and redefining what it means to build something meaningful over time.Devin's episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.insidesuccesstv.com/devin-burkholder

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