Centrifugal Pump Market to Reach USD 68.0 Billion by 2035, Growing at 5.4% CAGR

Centrifugal Pump Market Size

Pump installation and commissioning require trained millwrights and rotating-equipment technicians — a workforce segment aging rapidly across OECD nations

Single-stage pumps command approximately 62% of the Centrifugal Pump Market revenue share, reflecting widespread adoption in municipal water supply and irrigation” — Prashant Hake

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Centrifugal Pump Market reached an estimated USD 40.2 billion in 2025 and is projected to climb from USD 42.4 billion in 2026 to USD 68.0 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 5.4% across the forecast window.Market OverviewCentrifugal pumps are mechanical devices that transport fluids by converting rotational kinetic energy into hydrodynamic energy, using an impeller with rotating vanes to increase fluid pressure and flow. These pumps are the most widely used type of pump globally, accounting for a significant share of all pump applications across industries. The pump consists of a rotating impeller that imparts velocity to the fluid, a casing that converts velocity into pressure, and suction and discharge connections. Centrifugal pumps are valued for their simplicity, reliability, smooth flow characteristics, and ability to handle a wide range of fluids from water to slurries. They are available in various configurations including axial flow, mixed flow, and radial flow designs, with materials ranging from cast iron and stainless steel to specialized alloys and non-metallic materials. These pumps are essential across water and wastewater treatment, oil and gas, chemical processing, power generation, agriculture, and HVAC applications.The Centrifugal Pump Industry is experiencing steady growth driven by several key factors. The increasing global investment in water and wastewater treatment infrastructure is a primary growth driver. The expansion of oil and gas exploration and production activities, including downstream refining and petrochemical operations, is creating substantial demand. The growing industrial manufacturing sector and the need for process fluid handling are supporting market expansion. The rising focus on agricultural productivity and irrigation efficiency is driving pump adoption in the agricultural sector.Key industry trends shaping the centrifugal pump market include the development of energy-efficient pump designs and the adoption of variable frequency drives (VFDs) for improved operational efficiency. The increasing integration of digital technologies, including IoT sensors, predictive maintenance, and remote monitoring, is enhancing pump operation and maintenance. The adoption of advanced materials, including corrosion-resistant alloys and engineered composites, is expanding application capabilities. The growing preference for modular and standardized pump designs is reducing costs and simplifying maintenance.The market is also benefiting from technological advancements in pump design, impeller geometry, and hydraulic optimization. Innovations in computational fluid dynamics (CFD) modeling and 3D printing are enabling improved pump performance. The development of high-efficiency impeller designs and low-NPSH pumps is expanding application ranges. Advances in mechanical seals and bearing technology are improving reliability and reducing maintenance.Policy and regulatory frameworks are influencing the centrifugal pump market landscape. Energy efficiency standards and regulations, including MEPS and IE regulations, are driving the adoption of high-efficiency pump designs. Environmental regulations governing water and wastewater management create demand for pumping infrastructure. Industrial safety standards affect pump selection and installation requirements.The demand outlook for centrifugal pumps remains positive, supported by continued infrastructure investment, industrial development, and the need for efficient fluid handling solutions. The replacement of aging pump installations in existing facilities will drive market growth. The expansion of water infrastructure in developing regions will create additional demand.📍 Get Free Sample Report for Detailed Market Insights:Market SegmentationBy Type: The market is segmented into axial flow pumps, mixed flow pumps, and radial flow pumps. Radial flow pumps dominate the market, used in high-pressure applications. Mixed flow pumps serve applications requiring moderate pressure and flow. Axial flow pumps handle high flow, low-pressure applications.By Stage: The market is categorized into single-stage pumps and multi-stage pumps. Single-stage pumps dominate the market, used in low to moderate pressure applications. Multi-stage pumps serve high-pressure applications such as boiler feed and oil and gas operations.By Application: The market is segmented into water and wastewater, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, power generation, agriculture, and other applications. Water and wastewater is the largest segment, driven by infrastructure investment. Oil and gas is a significant segment for process and pipeline applications.By End-User Industry: The market serves various end-user industries including municipal and residential, industrial manufacturing, oil and gas, chemical processing, power generation, and agricultural. Municipal and residential is the largest segment, followed by industrial manufacturing and oil and gas.By Region: The market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Asia-Pacific is the largest and fastest-growing regional market, driven by rapid industrialization and infrastructure development.🛒 You can buy this market report at:Regional AnalysisNorth America: The North American centrifugal pump market is characterized by mature infrastructure and focus on efficiency and reliability. The United States leads the region, driven by water and wastewater, oil and gas, and industrial sectors. Canada's energy sector contributes to demand. The region's focus on infrastructure modernization supports market growth.Europe: Europe is a significant market with strong industrial base and environmental focus. Germany, UK, and Italy are key markets. The region's emphasis on energy efficiency and water management supports pump demand. Stringent environmental regulations drive investment in advanced pumping solutions.Asia-Pacific: Asia-Pacific is the largest and fastest-growing centrifugal pump market, driven by rapid industrialization, urbanization, and infrastructure development. China leads the market, followed by India, Japan, and Southeast Asian countries. The region's water infrastructure investments and industrial expansion support substantial demand.Latin America: The Latin American market is developing, with Brazil and Mexico as key markets. Infrastructure investment and agricultural development drive demand. Water and mining sectors are significant pump applications.Middle East and Africa: The region presents significant opportunities driven by oil and gas and infrastructure development. Saudi Arabia, UAE, and South Africa are key markets. Water desalination and industrial projects support pump demand.Competitive Landscape / Key PlayersThe global centrifugal pump market is characterized by a mix of established pump manufacturers and specialized pumping equipment companies. Key companies operating in the market include:Grundfos Holding A/S: A global leader in pump manufacturing, offering a comprehensive range of centrifugal pumps for various applications. Grundfos's focus on efficiency and sustainability supports its market leadership.Sulzer Ltd.: A leading provider of pumping solutions, offering centrifugal pumps for oil and gas, chemical, and industrial applications. Sulzer's engineering expertise and global presence support its market position.Xylem Inc.: A global water technology company, providing centrifugal pumps for water and wastewater applications. Xylem's focus on water infrastructure supports its market presence.Flowserve Corporation: A major provider of industrial pumping solutions, offering centrifugal pumps for oil and gas, chemical, and power generation applications. Flowserve's extensive product portfolio supports its market position.KSB SE & Co. KGaA: A leading pump manufacturer, providing centrifugal pumps for water, wastewater, and industrial applications. KSB's engineering excellence supports its market presence.Other notable players include ITT Inc., Ebara Corporation, Weir Group, and numerous regional manufacturers. Strategic developments include product innovations, technology partnerships, and market expansion initiatives.Latest Industry News & DevelopmentsDecember 2025: Grundfos announced a new line of high-efficiency centrifugal pumps featuring integrated digital monitoring and variable speed drive capability. The new pumps target commercial and industrial applications.November 2025: Sulzer secured a major contract to supply centrifugal pumps for a water treatment facility expansion in the Middle East, supporting infrastructure development.October 2025: Xylem introduced a new generation of centrifugal pumps with advanced hydraulic design for improved efficiency and reduced energy consumption.Market Challenges & OpportunitiesKey Restraints: The centrifugal pump market faces challenges including competition from other pump types and technologies in specific applications. Price sensitivity in certain market segments affects profitability. The high energy consumption of pumping systems creates pressure for efficiency improvements. Maintenance and lifecycle cost considerations affect product selection. Supply chain challenges and raw material costs affect manufacturing economics.Emerging Opportunities: The centrifugal pump market presents opportunities in the growing water and wastewater infrastructure investment. The focus on energy efficiency and sustainability creates demand for high-efficiency pump solutions. The integration of digital technologies for predictive maintenance and operation optimization offers value-added services. The expansion of industrial and power generation capacity in developing regions creates substantial demand.Future Potential: The long-term potential of the centrifugal pump market is supported by continued infrastructure investment, industrial development, and the need for fluid handling solutions. Technological advancements in pump design, materials, and digital integration will enhance performance and efficiency. The essential role of centrifugal pumps in water management, industrial processes, and power generation ensures sustained market demand and long-term growth potential.To explore more market insights, visit us at:Final Market SummaryThe global Centrifugal Pump market is poised for steady growth, with projections indicating an expansion from USD 42.4 billion in 2026 to USD 68.0 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 5.4%. This growth is driven by increasing investment in water and wastewater infrastructure, expansion of oil and gas and industrial sectors, and the need for efficient fluid handling solutions. Asia-Pacific leads as the largest and fastest-growing market, supported by rapid industrialization and infrastructure development. Technological advancements in pump design, materials, and digital monitoring are enhancing performance and efficiency. Despite challenges including price sensitivity and energy consumption concerns, the essential role of centrifugal pumps in water management, industrial processes, and infrastructure ensures sustained market demand and long-term growth potential throughout the forecast period.More Related Reports from MRFR Library:US Power-to-Gas Market https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/us-high-pressure-pumps-market-12829 US Power Tools Market https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/us-power-tools-market-13289 US Water Purifier Market https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/us-water-purifier-market-13440 US Commercial HVAC Market https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/us-commercial-hvac-market-13475 US CNC Cutting Machines Market https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/us-cnc-cutting-machines-market-13702 US Pressure Switch Market https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/us-pressure-switch-market-13793 Exhaust Gas Treatment Market https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/exhaust-gas-treatment-market-13903 US Downhole Tools Market https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/us-downhole-tools-market-14095 US Pneumatic Conveying System Market https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/us-pneumatic-conveying-system-market-14496 US Compressed Air Treatment Equipment Market https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/us-compressed-air-treatment-equipment-market-14519

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