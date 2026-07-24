Dr. Wendy Labat Joins Women in Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Wendy Labat, CEO of The Financial Cures LLC and creator of The Financial Cures System, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how improving financial health can help individuals make informed decisions, build lasting wealth, and create a meaningful legacy.Women in Power TV is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success.You can find out more about the show by visiting their website In her episode, Labat explores the difference between financial health and financial literacy, and breaks down how mindset, financial planning, proper protection, debt management, and strategic money habits can help people take control of their finances and build generational wealth.Dr. Wendy’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.insidesuccesstv.com/dr-wendy-labat

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