World Premiere of Matt Wexler’s New Comedy Borrowing Funny Set for Denver Theatres

Matt Wexler’s New 90s Comedy Borrowing Funny

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Borrowing Funny, a new original comedy written by Matt Wexler and directed by Michael Langworthy, will have its world premiere on September 11 in the Vintage Theatre . The production is produced by Biz Schaugaard and will run through September 27 at The Vintage, with two special performances slated for the Clock Tower Cabaret October 3-4.The cast includes Katy White, Jeff Jesmer, Lexi Wilson, Darius Cade and Jordan Hull.In the 1990’s, national comic headliner, Tennille Kincaid, is confronted mid-comedy show by hometown comedian, Jacey Weisz, for stealing one of her favorite jokes. After being fired on the spot by business-centric comedy club owner, Reuben Wyatt, and being replaced by overconfident slacker, Byron Keithly, Jacey makes the bold gamble of calling in a local police deputy, Officer Jill Hail, to arrest Tennille for larceny and possession of stolen property. In an effort to save his weekend, Reuben suggests they fight over the material in the first ever head-to-head comedy kumite, a no holds barred contest that will usher in a new era of modern stand-up comedy.Borrowing Funny has received multiple honors, including Best Stage Play at the New York Script Awards in 2025 and selections from several other festivals. Additional recognition includes the Star City Film and Theater Festival, Wolf Media Festival, Swedish International Film Festival, Las Vegas International Film Awards, The Skiptown Playhouse International Film Festival and Pasadena International Film Festival. The play was also an official selection for Act1: Scene2 at The What If Theatre and a semifinalist for Local Lab 15 New Play Festival at The Local Theater. Borrowing Funny was honored to win the Wolf Media Festival for best stage play, who also hosted a podcast about the project last October on YouTube.Go to the Vintage Theatre and The Clocktower Cabaret to purchase tickets and learn more about this award-winning production, playwright, and cast.About Matt WexlerMatt Wexler is a Denver-based writer whose background includes comedy training and work at Second City in Chicago, writing and producing in Los Angeles, and teaching, Intro to Stand Up Comedy class at the Denver Improv from 2018-2020. His first play, Reptile Logic, was produced at Aurora’s Vintage Theatre in 2023. He graduated from the University of Colorado Boulder in 2006 and has worked for or created material for National Lampoon, The Second City of Chicago, Mass Hysteria Entertainment, Violet Sky Productions and other outlets.About Michael LangworthyMike Langworthy began performing stand-up comedy in New York, Los Angeles, and across the country after practicing law. He’s held every job from staff writer to show runner on approximately 400 episodes of television. His notable works include Get Your Shit Together (IFC), Instant Mom (Nick at Nite), The Day Crew (Hulu), Spun Out (CTV/Bell Media), Living with Fran (WB), Eight Simple Rules for Dating My Teenage Daughter (ABC), The Drew Carey Show (ABC), Zoe Bean/Zoe… (WB), Working (NBC), and Cybill (CBS). Recently, MIKE has co-written several full-length theatrical shows for Magic Moments, Inc., a theater company specializing in giving people of all ages and all abilities meaningful opportunities to perform musical theater with experienced professionals.

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