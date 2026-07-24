SUNNYVALE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- VOMO, the AI transcription and note-taking service operated by EverGrow Tech Inc., today announced that its free plan will continue to place no cap on the length of a single audio or video file, a policy that distinguishes the service from competing tools that truncate or reject long recordings. The platform converts speech to structured text in more than 50 languages, reports above 95 percent accuracy on clear audio, and is available on the web and on iOS.The service addresses a problem shared by three growing user groups: professionals whose decisions live in unrecorded meetings, students whose lectures run longer than most free tools allow, and traveling journalists and creators who collect interviews far from a desk.For business users, VOMO returns more than a raw transcript. Recordings come back with automatic speaker labels and punctuation, a summary with key points and action items, and an Ask AI function that answers questions from the transcript itself, so a manager can locate what a client said about pricing without replaying the call. Finished documents export to TXT, DOCX, PDF, SRT, and Markdown.In education, the uncapped file policy carries particular weight. University lectures and seminars regularly run past two hours, and VOMO processes a three-hour recording as a single file on the free tier, which meters usage at 30 minutes of transcription per week rather than cutting files short. International students can transcribe in their lecture language and study from searchable text instead of replaying audio.For travel writers, podcasters, and touring professionals, the platform accepts recordings made on a phone in the field, handles the 50-plus languages a reporting trip can cross, and generates SRT subtitle files for video work. A pasted YouTube link can be transcribed directly, without downloading the source video."Long recordings are exactly the ones people need help with, and they are the first thing most free tools refuse," said 【发布前填写：发言人姓名、职务】 of EverGrow Tech Inc. "A student's lecture or a founder's board call should not be cut off at minute ten. Keeping single-file length uncapped, even for free users, is the point of the product."VOMO's free plan requires no payment card and includes 30 transcription minutes per week. The Pro plan, priced from 1.92 US dollars per week, extends usage for heavier workloads. Uploaded files are encrypted, and the service operates in compliance with GDPR. A full overview of the vomo transcribe workflow, including live recording, file upload, and YouTube transcription, is published at vomo.ai About VOMOVOMO is an AI transcription and note-taking platform operated by EverGrow Tech Inc. The service converts live recordings, uploaded audio and video, and YouTube links into transcripts, summaries, and action items in more than 50 languages, on the web and on iOS.Company DetailsAddress: 710 Lakeway Dr, Suite 138 Sunnyvale, California 94085 ,United StatesWebsite: https://vomo.ai/

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